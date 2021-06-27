Sports

Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon unveils headline sponsor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been announced as the headline sponsor of Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Project Consultants on the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon expressed his happiness on the support coming from the organisation.

 

“We are delighted to welcome Airtel on board as Headline sponsor,” he said. “They proudly connect millions of Nigerians every day and we are extremely happy to have the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon associated with the brand.

 

“Our belief at Nilayo is that sports sponsorship is a veritable tool for economic development in any society. We are positive that this partnership will open a new vista of opportunities in the trajectory of marathons and road races in the country.”

 

The Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon is scheduled for July 17, 2021. The route starts at Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin and ends at Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium.

 

The event consists of three races, the Half Marathon, 10KM and 5KM Fun Run

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Vinicius Jr marks 100th Madrid appearance with late equaliser

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vinicius Jr marked his 100th Real Madrid appearance with a late equaliser against Real Sociedad in La Liga. Madrid dominated the first half with Mariano and Raphael Varane heading off the bar in the space of two minutes, reports the BBC. Real Sociedad were much improved after the break and Portu scored an excellent […]
Sports

Maradona will be missed – Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu , has expressed sadness over the demise of football legend, Diego Maradona. According to Kalu, Maradona, was known across the globe for his football skills, which he demonstrated in football competitions across the globe. The Pillar of Sports in Africa, stressed […]
Sports

Dare charges athletes to target medals at Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…confirms Sports Festival for April   The Minister of Youth and sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has heaped praises on young Nigerian athletes who created new personal records at the Evaluation programme of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria which took place at the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State last weekend While commending the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica