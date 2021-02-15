Metro & Crime

Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway auto crash claims four

At least four people were burnt to death yesterday in a lone accident involving a 14-passenger bus at Atoyo, inbound Ogbere on Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway.

 

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi, who said the accident occurred about 11.50am, noted that it was caused by brake failure and disobedience on the part of the driver of the bus.

 

He said: “A tanker loaded with black oil inbounds Benin through the Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway, spilled its content on the road due to leakage from the tanker and had to stop when the attention of the driver was called by other drivers driving in the same direction.

 

“However, when TRACE, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the police got to the scene, they had to divert and re-route traffic, so that inbound traffic to Benin could join the outbound traffic section because it is not safe for vehicles to drive on the black oil which has already covered the length and breath of the inbound section.”

 

Akinbiyi, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the driver of the commercial bus disobeyed the warning at the diversion point and chose to drive on the black oil.

 

He said: “In the process, the driver experienced a break failure, lost control and ran into the bush, hitting a tree in the process before the vehicle was engulfed in fire, burning four passengers to death out of the 14 on board the bus.

 

“The whereabouts of the remaining 10 cannot be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.”

 

The TRACE spokesman said the deceased were burnt beyond recognition, adding that the number plate of the vehicle could not be ascertained. Akinbiyi disclosed that the Ogbere Divisional Police Command had taken over the case.

 

According to him, the driver of the tanker loaded with the black oil is already in the custody of the police. He called on drivers, particularly commercial vehicle drivers, to cooperate and show understanding with traffic managers to make the road safe for all users.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

