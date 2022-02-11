Ijede Lagos CDA to honour Ajetunmobi others for community development, holds AGM

Lagos, Feb. 11, 2022 (NAN) The Ogo Idera Oluwa-Ijede Lagos Community Development Association (CDA) said that, its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) schedlled for Feb. 19 would afford officials opportunity to render an account of stewardship and to honour some of their sons that has contributed to the development of the community.

The CDA spokesman, Mr Adedayo Somoye, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos; against the backdrop of development in the CDA; said that, rendering service account and according honour to deserving community members, spurs community development and good will.

Somoye said that, the CDA under the admistration of Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA) comprises of Nepascoop Estate, Tijani, Saratu, Taiwo Ijaoba street and Palm view close was established in Dec. 2020 under the administration of the former LCDA Chairman Alhaji Fatiu Salisu.

According to him the CDA leadership worked hard to aid development and to making living bearable in the area.

He said that the executives under the chairmanship of Mr. Ola Campbell deemed it fit to account for its stewardship under the year in review; hence the first AGM after one year of existence.

He added that the one-week inventory programme that would begin Saturday Feb. 12 would climax with the AGM and presentation of awardes on Saturday Feb. 19.

He noted that,” Programmes line-up for the event include, Free Medical Checkup, General sanitation Exercise, Visitation to Aged and other members in the community, inuaguration of some eectric infrastructures , Health talk, Award presentation and recognition of some members selected for their unrelenting efforts to making the CDA a better place.

“Special guests of honor at the ceremony is Alhaji Maruf Akanni-Ajetunmobi, Noib ul Amir Mumin Ijede Central Mosque and former member Board of Directors Radio Lagos/Eko FM Osupa Adinni – Tair Eko Mosque, Lagos Island, Alhaji Fatiu Salisu former Chairman Ijede LCDA, the incumbent Chairperson Ijede LCDA Hon. (Mrs.) Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba.

“Others are High chief Sikiru Saulabiu-Atobatele Baale oko-ope, Mr. Rotimi Owolawi CDC Chairman Ijede LCDA, ACP. Bawa Commander Area ‘N’ Ijede, Chief Kamorudeen Olawale Raheem the Oloritun of the community, DPO Ijede Division, Ajeologo, Atobatele Progressive and Olorunshogo CDA Chairmen and the Secretaries and others.

NAN reports that the event, that has elicited community and state backing to making it memorable; would take place at the open space at Saratu Ijaoba Street, Idera Bus-stop Ijede, Ikorodu, by 10:00am on Feb. 19 (NAN)

EUC/

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...