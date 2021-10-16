Arts & Entertainments

IJEOMA AGU: Afolayan’s trust made it easy for me to play Rose in ‘Swallow’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ijeoma Grace Agu is one of Nollywood’s most impressive talents. From ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘Hoodrush’, the actress is an undisputed delight both on and off-screen. Lately, the actress has made online trends for her outstanding performance in Kunle Afolayan’s latest film adaptation of Sefi Atta’s ‘Swallow’ where she plays the character Rose. Agu in this interview opened up on her role in the new Netflix Nigeria original where she talked about working with Afolayan and embodying the role. Excerpts…

 

 

 

 

What did you do differently with Rose that you feel you haven’t done in any of the previous characters that you’ve played?

 

I think that will be the setting and the period the film was set in. I think that was what was different. Also not relying on your modern day speak. Not relying on the language of today, being conscious of that on set with every line you say because they spoke differently in the 80s. I had to learn that and I think that is what was different.

 

This was your first time working with the revered Kunle Afolayan. What was the experience like?

 

I have looked forward to working with Kunle for over 10 years and that is because I respect him as a creative.

 

I respect him even more as a producer; so I had always looked forward to being in his film. Interestingly, I auditioned for ‘October 1’ but I don’t speak Yoruba so I lost the role.

 

So when he contacted me and asked me to read the book, I called him back and said you want me to play Rose right? We had a couple of meetings after that; so from get go I knew that he was a director that I could work with.

Something that’s very important to me as an actor is the fact that I can trust my director and he in trusts me. We had that from day one.

 

There was such mutual respect and trust for each other and as an actor on set knowing that your director trusts that you can bring this character to life is important.

That helps me as an actor anytime any day. Kunle trusted me as an actor and it was easy to embody roles.

 

 

What particularly struck you with the story?

 

What stood out for me in the book was how we all hail feminism, feminist and all that movement but we forget that there are some of our mothers and aunties in those days who were those things but not supported by the system.

 

Rose believed in the quality of the human being be you man or woman. It’s funny because I believe the same thing Rose believes in.

 

A lot of us believe in those things like I shouldn’t be made to do what I don’t want to do but we’re supported today by a system that’s enabled by people who fought and won over and over again. That stood out for me in the book – that there were strong women those days.

 

I consider them strong, warriors, pacesetters to be able to have such defining voice in that era when women did not speak. I found that very profound, it was a running theme all through for Rose in the book and in the film.

 

‘Swallow’ premiered on Netflix on October 1, 2021. The film produced and directed by Afolayan follows the story of a naïve secretary whom, after a series of career woes, considers a drug trafficking offer from her roommate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Netizens thrilled by parked moving motorcycle

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Paranormal activity or just some clever editing – that is the question Twitter users are asking after footage of a parked motorcycle apparently moving on its own began to go viral on the microblogging platform. The CCTV footage surfaced on Twitter on Thursday, although it was filmed in December last year. Since then, it has […]
Arts & Entertainments

Theatre Centrik kicks off 2021 festival with Green Grannies Day

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After a very successful staging of the play Efunsetan Aniwura, written by Prof. Akinwunmi Ishola, one of the leading Lagos-based theatre companies, Theatre Centrik, recently kicked off its season of performances with Green Grannies’ Day’ recently.   Theatre Centrik is a theatre and media company based in Lagos, with an African root and a global […]
Arts & Entertainments

Love like a woman, something to live for

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The human heart is as deep as complex, and when it comes to matters of the woman heart, the discourse takes a unique turn in need of careful attention. Razinat Mohammed in this work, “Love Like a Woman and other stories”, examines the multifarious fictional realities in the lives of different women, deftly navigating the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica