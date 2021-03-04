News

‘Ijesa Road Race’ll be festival of sports, music’

Organisers of the maiden Ijesa Race, a 10km Road Race in Ilesa have said the event will be a festival of sports and music. Theraceisscheduled tohold onSaturday, April 3,2021 in Ilesa and Tijani Remilekun Usman, the sponsor and chief organiser of the event revealed that arrangements are in place to make the race one of the best organised in the South West region in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We want to use the race to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Ijeshas and re-awaken that spirit in a new digital economy,” he said. “We also want to use the race to showcase the beautiful road networks in Ilesa, the capital of Ijesaland as well as the culture and tradition of our people. “We have, through chief Osheku drawn up a checklist of what is to be done and so far, we are following every item including the timelines set for them to the letter.

‘General’ as he is fondly called in Ilesa because of his philanthropy ways also revealed the event of April 3rd will not be limited to the thousands of Ijeshas and other national athletes who have registered to run on the day but also to others in their thousands who are mostly youths.”

Our Reporters

