Ijeshatedo killing: Dismissed killer cop to be arraigned in court

Sergeant Samuel Philips who killed an 18 year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade, on September 11, at Ijeshatedo area of Lagos State has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. He will soon be arraigned before the court according to a statement from the Police. The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu who made the disclo-sure through a statement yesterday said the suspect would be charged to court today (yesterday) for murder. It would be recalled that Monsurat Olajide was murdered in cold blood when a team of policemen went to her community to carry out a raid on some hoodlums. According to Ajisebutu, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family, and reiterates his earlier promise that justice would be done in the case.

