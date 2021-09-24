Metro & Crime

Ijeshatedo Killing: Dismissed Killer cop to be arraigned

Sergeant Samuel Philips who killed an 18-year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade, on September, 11, at Ijeshatedo area of Lagos State has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.
It would be recalled that policemen had gone to the community to raid some hoodlums when the deceased was shot dead by Philips, when she and her sister was trying to escape from the scene.
The victim and her sister, Olaide Ojuade, were both in the shop of their mother, preparing to close for the day, when suddenly the policeman came and started chasing people and they also ran for their lives into a compound close to their mother’s shop with the policeman chasing after them.
Philips was said to have shot Monsurat at close range on her thighs, but she died on her way to the hospital.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Friday said the force was informing the general public that Sergeant Samuel Philipps who was tried for the shooting incident of September 11, that led to the death of Monsurat Ojuade has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.
Ajisebutu said he was dismissed after conclusion of his orderly room trial. The suspect would be charged to court for murder.
He said it would be recalled that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had promised that the matter would be properly investigated and that justice would be served. “This action is, therefore, done in fulfillment of that promise.”

