Ikeakor, Obi lament Nigeria’s cost of governance, level of corruption

The Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Ephraim Ikeakor and a vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, have both spoken against what they described as the high cost of governance and the alarming level of corruption in the country.

 

T hey said a combination of the two were killing the country economically and politically. Bishop Ikeakor, who made this known in his homily during the burial of Mrs Millicent Nnenna Ukachukwu, wife of Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, called on political leaders ‘to amend their ways and ensure that public funds meant for the people are put into judicious use and not wasted on self-aggrandisement and sponsorship of one’s extravagance’.

 

He warned that leaders who insisted on syphoning public funds for personal use would face the wrath of God. Speaking to newsmen after the event,

 

Mr. Peter Obi, said the first step towards exiting the present economic recession the country had fallen into, was cutting the cost of governance, which he described as outrageous and not sustainable.

 

He advised the government to only spend money on projects that were beneficial to the public.

