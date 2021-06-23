News

Ikeazor: AfCFTA’ll buoy investment opportunities in Nigeria, Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will buoy investment opportunities in Nigeria and Africa post Covid- 19, Philip Ikeazor, Director, Greenwich Merchant Bank, has said. Ikeazor, who is also the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Keystone Bank Limited, disclosed this at the weekend in his presentation entitled, ”Growth Sectors and Investment Opportunities in Africa Post Pandemic” at the CranfieldNigeriaAlumnivirtual business webinar. He said: “There are tremendous opportunities in agriculture for export, mining, healthcare, ICT/datastorage/ cloud infrastructure, retail & logistics and others.” He called on African leaders to create the enabling environment for investments to be attractive and thrive in the continent. “Investments will be attractive in countries that have passed reforms to make establishing and doing business easy,” he noted.

Ikeazor said political will from African leaders is the only thing that would make AfCFTA succeed fully. He added that: “The countries should jointly invest to bridge the infrastructure gap. He wondered why there are no railways running across West Africa or power transmission lines to carry excess power generation to other regions. Intra Africa trade is only 15 percent compared to the trade within the EU at 60 percent.” According to him, legal systems will have to be strengthenedtoattractinvestments and make businesses successful. “Focus on export is key for emerging economies if they intend to improve currency exchange rates, which is ultimately about balance of trade payments,” he added. Ikeazor explained that improved infrastructure and legal systems/efficient foreclosure laws will encourage more investments in the finance and insurance industries to support access to finance for vibrant African entrepreneurs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG reiterates commitment to digital identity project

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As Nigerian joins the rest of the world in commemoration of the International Identity Day 2020, the Federal Government has reiterated commitment to its digital identity project. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said the present administration recognised the critical role that digital identity played and was still playing in the development […]
News

APC chieftain, Okeke, salutes Orji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Suites and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Daniel Okeke has congratulated the newly appointed Executive Secretary of Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, on his appointment. Describing the new head of NEITI as a thoroughbred and versatile public servant, […]
News

One killed as Police shoot at ‘Free El-Zakzaky’ protesters in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One person was feared killed when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) at Maitama, Abuja. The spokesperson for the Ibrahim El-Zakzakyled IMN, Ibrahim Musa, alleged that: “The police fired at the Shi’ites procession killing Muhsin Abdallah and injuring scores of others.” However, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica