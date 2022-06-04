News

Ikeazor highlights Nigeria’s efforts in conserving environmental biodiversity

The Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government towards promoting and boosting environmental conservation in the country. This is in a bid to guarantee the sustainability of Nigeria’s biodiversity and exotic ecosystem for livelihoods of teeming citizens.

Ikeazor made this known when she received Adewale Adeleke, ECOWAS Advisor, who led a delegation of the West Africa Biodiversity and Low Emission Development Project (WABILED) on a working visit to her ofice in Abuja. According to the minister, “the sustenance of the nation’s biodiversity is a core priority of the federal government”. She added: “The fact is, we have not really paid attention to the issue of conservation in the past.

But now, it is an area of focus for us. Our lives and livelihood depend on the ecosystem. Hence, we must put a deliberate effort towards boosting biodiversity conservation.” Ikeazor explained that working with other Ministers of Environment in Africa, Nigeria will ensure that Africa makes a statement among the committee of nations in the forthcoming COP27 slated for Egypt later in the year. Ikeazor appealed for the support of WABILED in the implementation of Nigeria’s Wildlife Strategy Plan, as well as the signing of the Trans-Boundary Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Cameroun, which she described as key to the nation’s conservation efforts.

 

