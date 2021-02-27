Ikechi Uko: ‘Mybeautiful, sexy Lagos’

Travel & Tourism

Ikechi Uko is the organiser of Akwabba African Travel Market, Abuja Jabamah, Accra Weizo, and Travellers Awards as well as project director of Naija7 Wonders and publisher of Atqnews.com, among others, he shares a recent experience of destination Lagos after a drive through some major parts of the sprawling city Unbelievable.

I went from Lagos airport to Victoria Island without seeing a pothole. Lagos has so changed that most of us have not noticed. I have lived in Lagos for close to 30 years and all we hear are stories of bad roads and traffic gridlock. Because of this we do not notice we live in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. On Tuesday (Last week) I felt like a tourist. I started from the massive and beautiful Lagos airport road heading towards Oshodi. The former governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s built road was a delight to ride through.

I had issue with the road because of the absence of ‘shoulders and lay bye for buses.’ But this Tuesday the road was beautiful, almost sexy. I took the flyover at Toyota and join the newly built concrete Apapa – Oshodi Expressway. Descending the bridge, the Dangote’s built concrete road looked enticing, inviting you to enjoy it smoothness. Arriving the world class terminals at Oshodi, the feeling is like it is possible that you died and woke up at another Oshodi. Oshodi is the biggest bus stop in the world, going over one kilometre in four different directions.

It was a nightmare for any visitor to Lagos then. This beautiful place cannot be the Oshodi I knew some years back. Road architecture has transformed this ‘crazy’ place into a tourist Attraction. The Dangote’s concrete built road leads me to the Third Mainland Bridge, the first longest bridge over water in Africa. Cruising on this bridge offers unbelievable sights of life on the lagoon. Feeding my eye on University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront and surrounding environs through the floating wooden villages of Makoko. Arriving at Onikan I ventured through what has been identified as the coolest neighbourhood in the world. Descending through Onikan Roundabout, with the National Museum on my right and the almost completed JK Randle Centre on my left.

The swimming pool complex and MUSON Centre lined my Left while City Mall and TBS are on my Right. I slid through the bus park at TBS facing the Lagos Tennis Court through the CMS Church and USAID then sneaked a view of Freedom Park through the NET Building, once the tallest building in West Africa before heading for Bonny Camp. The confluence of Atlantic Ocean and The Five Cowrie Creek welcome me into Victoria Island. I decided to drive through Ozumba Mbadiwe to Civic Tower and 1004. Lagos is so pretty I decided to stay longer in Victoria Island where the ‘rich’ boys play and work hard. I plan to go back through another route.

