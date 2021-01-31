Ikechukwu fast becoming a movie sensation

Ikechukwu Onunaku popularly known in the entertainment industry as Ikechukwu’s career journey best describes the saying that ‘when one door closes, another opens’.

It is not news that Ikechukwu started with a music career as a singer and a rapper artiste.

And after a few singles and albums that brought him into spotlight, it seemed someone turned off the switch of his music career. He became like one of the past heroes in the music world.

But a dwindling music career never stopped the once celebrated rapper to quit the industry. He soon discovered he has a thing for acting and went for it. Luck shined on him in the movie industry after he was featured in Kemi Adetiba’s award winning ‘Wedding party’.

Though the part he played in ‘Wedding Party’ seemed like an easy role, Ikechukwu showed critics he has great acting prospects when he delivered as a ‘pimp’ in Ebonylive’s latest movie ‘Oloture’.

Now, his recent photo on his social media page, posing with the legendary Nollywood actor, Sam Dede in Police costume is telling movie lovers that Ikechukwu will be soon be seen in a different action

