Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club presents 10- unit toilet facility to Agidingbi Primary School

The Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club International, as part of its humanitarian obligations, has donated a 10-unit toilet facility with a water gantry system to Agidingbi Primary School Ikeja. The club said the facility will serve pupils and teachers of the school. Speaking at the commissioning and presentation of the facility in Lagos, President of the Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, Adebimpe Balogun said she is fulfilled to accomplish the project. “There is something about Lions Club, we always look out for needs in our communities and once we see a need it is very important, we meet that need because where there is a lion there is always a need and where there is a need there is always a solution. So we are solution providers.” On his part, District Governor of Lions Club International, Ademola Adesoye, who commissioned the project, said Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club is one of the best clubs in the district. He said the club is passionately serving humanity.
