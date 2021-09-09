News

Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club to build digital library

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The new President of the Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club District 404B2 Nigeria, Olamide Owoyomi, has said that the club would build and equip a modern library for Agidingbi Senior Grammar School, Agidingbi, Ikeja, as part of its core projects for 2021/2022 Lions Year. Speaking during his installation as the president of the club, Owoyomi said the club would also sponsor 50 cataract patients for surgeries. He also said that the club would sponsor the creation of a new Lions Club to be known as Lagos Knights of the Blind Lions Club, to propagate the cause of vision.

“The successful delivery of these projects is no doubt challenging, but the challenges are not insurmountable as we rely on your generous donations and the efforts of our indefatigable members who will ensure the successful delivery of the projects,” he said. On his part, District Governor of Lions Club International District 404B2 Nigeria, Kayode Oshinuga, charged Owoyomi to remain focused to succeed in his new position. He said: “The office of the President of a Lions Club is a very important and most challenging assignment as it is the bedrock upon which other structures of the association are built.

“Yours is even more challenging given the fact that your club came top at the club competition in the last Lions Year, thereby throwing you into the challenge of not only maintaining the status among other competing clubs, but also surpassing the achievements of your immediate past president.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: PDP, Soludo missing as INEC releases list of Anambra guber candidates

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to list any of the contending candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the list of candidates for the November 6 Anambra governorship election. Valentine Ozigbo and Ugochukwu Uba are contesting the rightful candidate of the party. Also, former governor of […]
News

Flood: Catholic Priest, two others drown in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kaiama, Fr. Francis Ighorurhie, has reportedly been drowned, at the flooded area of Kaiama Community in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Thursday night. Also, two school pupils were also drowned along the good news area of Azikoro Town in Yenagoa Local Government Area of […]
News Top Stories

Exercise aids cognitive development of preterm

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Switzerland said a new study indicates that training motor skills (exercise) in preterm born children helps even when they are older. The results of the new research by the University of Basel and the University Children’s Hospital Basel (UKBB), both in Switzerland, were published in the journal ‘Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience’. Children that are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica