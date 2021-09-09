Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club to build digital library

The new President of the Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club District 404B2 Nigeria, Olamide Owoyomi, has said that the club would build and equip a modern library for Agidingbi Senior Grammar School, Agidingbi, Ikeja, as part of its core projects for 2021/2022 Lions Year. Speaking during his installation as the president of the club, Owoyomi said the club would also sponsor 50 cataract patients for surgeries. He also said that the club would sponsor the creation of a new Lions Club to be known as Lagos Knights of the Blind Lions Club, to propagate the cause of vision.

“The successful delivery of these projects is no doubt challenging, but the challenges are not insurmountable as we rely on your generous donations and the efforts of our indefatigable members who will ensure the successful delivery of the projects,” he said. On his part, District Governor of Lions Club International District 404B2 Nigeria, Kayode Oshinuga, charged Owoyomi to remain focused to succeed in his new position. He said: “The office of the President of a Lions Club is a very important and most challenging assignment as it is the bedrock upon which other structures of the association are built.

“Yours is even more challenging given the fact that your club came top at the club competition in the last Lions Year, thereby throwing you into the challenge of not only maintaining the status among other competing clubs, but also surpassing the achievements of your immediate past president.

Like this: Like Loading...