Ikeja Electric boss calls for joint efforts in raising girl-child

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ikeja Electric Plc. Mrs Folake Soetan, has called for collaborative efforts of all in nurturing the Girl-child to great.

 

Soetan made this call on Saturday in Lagos in her goodwill message to the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) B ZONE (SOUTH WEST), at the closing of its maiden conference.

 

The Ikeja Electric boss noted that it was necessary to secure the future of the girl-child through education and gender-inclusive policies and decisions. She further called for deliberate actions and preserving the future of the girl-child against the various challenges facing the female gender.

 

“At Ikeja Electric, we prioritise gender inclusion, even though we play in a male-dominated industry. “Over the last seven years, we have increased the number of female staff from four per cent to 30 per cent and also have a 40 per cent female presence on our executive management team.

 

“As mothers, we have the responsibility to ensure that the power of nurture overrides nature, especially as societal values have been eroded. “This means that we need to deliberately mentor our girl-child.

 

Let us demonstrate to her that hard work, integrity, and excellence pay. “Today, the drive for materialism and the bite of poverty is excruciatingly deep and further threatened the survival of the girl-child such that they are given out as pawns or in exchange for a monthly stipend by even their biological parents.

 

”Unapologetically, the young girl has become the new gold mine, the breadwinner in the family,” she said. Making reference to the spate of kidnappings and insecurity as it affects the girl-child, Soetan called on women to fight the cause of the female gender.

