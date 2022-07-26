Business

Ikeja Electric restores billing, vending channels

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric), on Wednesday, said it has completed the system upgrade on its billing and vending infrastructure and consequently restored suspended services.

 

In a public notice by Ikeja Electric to its customers on Wednesday, July 2022, it acknowledged that its customers experienced some difficulties in purchasing energy tokens through the Quickteller payment channel and advised them to use other payment channels and agents.

 

It said: “Ikeja Electric wishes to notify its esteemed customers that the system upgrades on our billing and vending infrastructure have been completed and suspended services have been restored.

 

“However, for customers who may still be experiencing difficulties in purchasing energy tokens through the Quickteller payment channel, we advise you to use all other payment channels and agents. We will notify you once this channel is fully restored

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Exploring alternative funding for Nigerian businesses

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in conjunction with Jersey Finance, a strategic partner of Commonwealth Advisory and Investment Council, held a meeting on access to international capital and funding solutions for Nigeria. TAIWO HASSAN reports At many fora in the Nigerian business community, the issue of access to capital/credit for businesses […]
Business

Ship owners, seafarers spit fire over poor services

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Nigerian ship owners and seafarers are at loggerheads over poor working conditions, low wages and substandard service delivery onboard ships, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports For the last one decade, the International Transport Federation (ITF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) have appealed to various ship owners around the world to provide good welfare […]

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Business

MAN blames economic challenges for unsold items

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm that the uncertainty surrounding the country’s macroeconomic environment is taking a huge toll on production, as inventory of unsold products has continued to rise significantly. In particular, the association empathically stated that the adverse effects of COVID-19-indused lockdown were still reflecting in the build up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica