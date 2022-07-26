Ikeja Electric restores billing, vending channels

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric), on Wednesday, said it has completed the system upgrade on its billing and vending infrastructure and consequently restored suspended services.

In a public notice by Ikeja Electric to its customers on Wednesday, July 2022, it acknowledged that its customers experienced some difficulties in purchasing energy tokens through the Quickteller payment channel and advised them to use other payment channels and agents.

It said: “Ikeja Electric wishes to notify its esteemed customers that the system upgrades on our billing and vending infrastructure have been completed and suspended services have been restored.

“However, for customers who may still be experiencing difficulties in purchasing energy tokens through the Quickteller payment channel, we advise you to use all other payment channels and agents. We will notify you once this channel is fully restored

