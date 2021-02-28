Metro & Crime

Ikeja Electric schedules all customers for metering under National Mass Metering Programme

Ikeja Electric (IE) Plc says all unmetered customers under its business unit, have now been scheduled for metering under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, IE, confirmed the development in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.
According to Ofulue, a total of 106,000 customers of the electricity Distribution Company, would be installed with free prepaid meters, under the first phase of the NMMP.
“All those who are yet to register are enjoined to visit map.Ikejaelectric.com to complete their registration, as soon as possible.
“Please note that we will not be able to meter you without a complete registration,” he said.
He,  however, advised customers not to make any payment to Meter Assets Providers (MAP) installers, or IE staff, during the field survey and meter installation.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had on Oct. 30, 2020, flagged off the NMMP.
The programme is aimed at meeting the target of closing the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, by  December 2021.
It would assist in reducing collection losses, while at the same time, increase financial flows, to achieve 100 per cent market remittance obligation of the DisCos.
Part of the objectives also include the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making.

