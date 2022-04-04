Ikeja Hotel: Earnings in doldrums over cost pressure

Increasing cost of operations, stiff competition and effect of COVID-19 has confined the bottom line of Ikeja Hotel Plc to loss position. CHRIS UGWU writes

The hospitality industry faces many challenges, including instability in power supply, security, negative global publicity and other militating issues facing the growth of tourism in Nigeria. While some companies were able to successfully weather the storm in recent past, notwithstanding the difficulty posed by these challenges, others were not. Ikeja Hotels Plc is one of those companies in the hospitality market that have remained under cost pressures in many fronts as the hotel struggles with high financial leverage and tight top-line. While the turnover witnessed low growth and the company held tightly to operating expenses, the finance expenses have also continued to weaken the bottom-line as it has remained susceptible to the challenges facing the hospitality industry in Nigeria. Market sentiments for the shares of the company have also remained low and the least among the firms listed on the hotel and lodging segment of the hospitability sub-sector of the economy. Stockbrokers attributed negative position in the share price to investors’ low confidence as the hospitability industry suffered greatly from the effect of COVID– 19. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N1.30 per share.

Financials

Ikeja Hotel Plc finished the financial year 2020 with a drop in its earnings for the period ended December 31, 2020. This is according to the unaudited group accounts forwarded by the firm to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The hospitality firm recorded a 59.5 per cent revenue decline of N5.06 billion for 2020 compared to N12.5 billion recorded in 2019. It recorded a loss of N412.6 million as gross profit in 2020 as against a profit of N3.57 billion recorded in 2019. Ikeja Hotel recorded an operating loss of N6.50 billion for 2020, compared to an operating profit of N1.89 billion in 2019. Similarly, the hospitality firm recorded a loss after tax of N6.72 billion in 2020, compared to a profit of N834 million in 2019 from continuous operations. More checks in the financial statement showed that the group recorded less revenue for rooms booked for the year. The results showed that the firm recorded N705 million for 2020, against N1.33 billion recorded in 2019. In its financial statement, Ikeja Hotel revealed that it lost 60 per cent of its revenue to the pandemic. The statement read: “Tourism hospitality industry where our business belongs suffered greatly from the effect of COVID–19. In fact, the industry is the worst hit by the pandemic. “Nigeria recorded the first case of COVID–19 in February 2020 and more cases were recorded from March, which made government take a drastic step by shutting down the country. “International flights were suspended and movements were restricted. The shutdown brought the revenue generation for our business to almost zero. Despite zero activity in our hotel, we continued to run overhead to maintain the facility.” It added: “The business lost about 60 per cent of revenue when compared with 2019 performance with occupancy falling to as low as three per cent during the period of lockdown. “The hotel started gradual reopening based on certification received from Lagos State Ministry of Health late in June, but full operation did not start until the end of August 2020.” As at March 31, 2021, the group’s revenue dropped by 40.11 per cent to N1.724 billion from N2.879 billion in Q1’20 The group reported a loss after taxation of N294.886 million from N252.537 million profit in Q1’20. Ikeja Hotel Plc, a hotel development and management company, released its consolidated statement of financial position for the six months ended June 30, 2021, recording a loss after tax of N229.396 million as against a loss of N785.904 million reported in 2020. Ikeja Hotel has direct or indirect link to Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Sheraton Abuja Hotel and Federal Palace Hotels & Casino. According to the unaudited group accounts forwarded by the firm to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the hospitality firm recorded a loss before tax of N219.684 million from a loss of N777.055 million in 2020. Revenue however grew by 29.39 per cent from N2.905 billion in 2020 to N3.759 billion in 2021 while cost of sales grew to N2.884 billion during the period under review from N2.728 billion in 2020, representing a growth of 5.72 per cent. For the Q3 ended September 30, 2021, the hotel posted a loss after tax of N195.251million as against a loss of N1.400 billion in 2020.

Pretax loss stood at N91.415 million from a loss of N1.389 billion in 2020. Revenue grew by 83.09 per cent to N6.595 billion in 2021 from N3.602 million in 2020, while cost of sales was up by 40.67 per cent from N3.531 billion to N4.967 billion in 2021. Ikeja Hotel’s consolidated statement of financial position for the full year ended December 31, 2021, recorded a loss after tax of N180.614 million as against a loss of N6.721 billion reported in 2020. According to the audited group accounts forwarded by the firm to NGX, the hospitality firm recorded a profit before tax of N200.934 million from a loss of N7.335 billion in 2020. Revenue however grew by 94.71 per cent from N5.068 billion in 2020 to N9.868 billion in 2021 while cost of sales grew to N7.212 billion during the period under review from N5.481 billion in 2020, representing a growth of 31.58 per cent. Finance cost grew by 11.73 per cent from N846.706 million in 2020 to N945.997 million in 2021.

Operating challenges/way forward

Ikeja Hotel Plc, owners of the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino Lagos, Sheraton Abuja Hotel and Sheraton Lagos Hotel had allayed the fears of shareholders of the company concerning the economic state of the company with regards to the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry globally. In its 44th Annual General Meeting and the presentation of IHP 2020 Annual Report and Accounts held at the Sheraton Lagos Hotels recently, the shareholders had wanted to know from the board, the state of the affairs of the company, noticing that there was a drop in the company’s financial growth emanating from the long stretched economic lockdown orchestrated by COVID-19. However, management, at the meeting, reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standard services, while making every necessary effort to navigate out of the unprecedented challenges brought by COVID-19. They also assured their shareholders, esteemed customers and general public that all Ikeja Hotel Plc facilities will continue to remain atop others in quality services, security management and facility facelifts. Chairman, Board of Directors Chief Anthony Idigbe, who was represented by Ms. Fadeke Olugbemi, in his statement at the meeting, said: “It is undisputable that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted economies in Nigeria, especially the hospitality industry, while many business activities were disrupted globally. However, the growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 was lower than the rate recorded in the same quarter of the previous year by -2.44 per cent, while the inflation rate increased by 15.75 per cent in December 2020.” He stated that the country’s slow economy growth impacted the company’s performance with the hospitality industry as one of the hardest hit, but assured that the company remained hopeful that with the strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety procedures, and the realignment of the company’s strategy, that the company will retain and increase its market share in the hospitality industry. He also noted that with the entry of new players in the industry, Ikeja Hotel will expedite action to fast tract the face-lift of their properties. Idigbe disclosed that the company’s revenue decreased by 57.4 per cent from N7.3 billion in 2019 to N3.1 billion in2020, a decline he attributes to Covid-19 effect, adding that the company’s operating profit for the year decreased from N1.3 billion in 2019 to a loss of N792.4 million in 2020. According to him, there was a recorded loss after tax of N1.2 billion for 2020 compared with the 2019 figure of N541 million profits. Speaking on the divided to shareholders, the chairman stated that considering the impact of the pandemic on the company’s business and the slow recovery pace of the hospitality sector, the company made loss and would not be declaring dividend for the year 2020, but promised that the management and board of the company will continue to work hard to ensure full recovery, while bringing the company back to profitability. The Group Managing Director, Ikeja Hotel Plc, Theophilus Netufo, in a reaction to shareholders’ comments, assured the shareholders that the company will rebound despite the effects of the pandemic on the sector. “We have the standard before and we are highly profitably before the economy was affected by the pandemic. Having said that, the report we considered today was the report of the COVID-19 periods. We are experts in this business and now that business is returning gradually to normal, we have taken steps, and we are 100 per cent sure that things will be better for the company. We are not afraid of competition by the new entrants in the hospitality industry around us.

We will surmount the challenges and overcome in a short while.

Last line

Though high cost of operations had remarkably weighed on the hospitality industry, it is important for the company to keep managing its cost base tightly in order to maintain growth and profitability.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...