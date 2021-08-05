News

Ikeja Hotel Plc, not afraid of competition–Netufo

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Ikeja Hotel Plc, owners of the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino Lagos, Sheraton Abuja Hotel and Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Theophilus Eniola Netufo, has said that hospitality businesses have the professional expertise and goodwill to withstand any competition in the sector.

Netufo made the statement while responding to a question a stakeholder asked about hotels springing up daily at their 44th Annual General Meeting and the presentation of IHP 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. He added: “Competition is healthy where business is concerned. We have the goodwill, years of experience and expertise that many new hotels are yet to have.” He allayed the fears of shareholders of the company concerning the economic state of the company as regards the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry globally.

However, the management at the meeting, reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standard services, while making every necessary effort to navigate out of the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also assured their shareholders, esteemed customers and the general public that all Ikeja Hotel Plc facilities would continue to remain on top in quality services, security management and facility facelifts.

Our Reporters

