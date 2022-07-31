Ikeja Hotels: Commitment, excellent service delivery doubled our revenue –MD

The Managing Director of Ikeja Hotel Plc, Theophilus Eniola Netufo has credited the company’s bouncing back from the set back from COVID-19, to commitment, excellent service delivery, improved business strategies and aggressive cost management by the new board.

Netufo who made this known at the Annual General Meeting held at Ikeja Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, noted that in the hospitality business, there is stiff competition and if one should take away service from a hotel business, then all that would be left is rubbish.

He said: “We pride ourselves in firm service delivery, commitment, and that is what is helping us “During the 2019/2020 COVID- 19 pandemic, the impact on our business was very hectic and very serious.

In fact, the hospitality businesses were the most affected. So for us to move from millions of losses to profit, where we are almost doubling our turnover in spite of horrendous economic performances in Nigeria, what we have done today is a great achievement.”

Reviewing its performance at the 45th yearly general meeting, the Chairman, Anthony Idigbe, said the company’s revenue increased from N3.1 billion in 2020 to N6.1 billion in 2021, while operating profit for the year moved from a loss position of N792.4 million in 2020 to a profit of N1.161 in 2021.

