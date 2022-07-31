News

Ikeja Hotels: Commitment, excellent service delivery doubled our revenue –MD

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Ikeja Hotel Plc, Theophilus Eniola Netufo has credited the company’s bouncing back from the set back from COVID-19, to commitment, excellent service delivery, improved business strategies and aggressive cost management by the new board.

Netufo who made this known at the Annual General Meeting held at Ikeja Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, noted that in the hospitality business, there is stiff competition and if one should take away service from a hotel business, then all that would be left is rubbish.

He said: “We pride ourselves in firm service delivery, commitment, and that is what is helping us “During the 2019/2020 COVID- 19 pandemic, the impact on our business was very hectic and very serious.

 

In fact, the hospitality businesses were the most affected. So for us to move from millions of losses to profit, where we are almost doubling our turnover in spite of horrendous economic performances in Nigeria, what we have done today is a great achievement.”

Reviewing its performance at the 45th yearly general meeting, the Chairman, Anthony Idigbe, said the company’s revenue increased from N3.1 billion in 2020 to N6.1 billion in 2021, while operating profit for the year moved from a loss position of N792.4 million in 2020 to a profit of N1.161 in 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

My Journey, By Kingsley Moghalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As a young man out of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Enugu Campus) in the mid-80s, I consciously sought and acquired experience that would position me for leadership on the world stage and in my country. First I did my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) assignment as a Legal Officer at Shell Nigeria HQ in […]
News

Stakeholders accuse Customs of massive extortion at Lagos ports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•As ANLCA alleges non-implementation of agreement   The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been accused of using its over 26 units at the port to extort money from port users, saying the practise is worse at the Lagos ports.   This came as the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has said that the […]
News

…a distinguished man of God – Okowa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he clocks 80 years. Okowa’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, where he described Adeboye as a distinguished man of God […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica