Ikeja Lions Club donates 3 boreholes to Agidingbi community

As part of its effort to improve its immediate community, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, has commissioned three portable boreholes with 5,000-litre capacity storage tanks each for Agidingbi Community in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State. The President of the club, Olamide Owoyomi, said the club is using the boreholes to address issues of water scarcity and lack of access to portable drinking water with the community. Owoyomi noted that the club sank the boreholes at Agidingbi Grammar School, Agidingbi Town Hall and 18 Abiodun Sobajo Street, Agidingbi.

He said: “We took a need assessment within the community because this is the community where our club is, we found out that they lack access to water. That is why we decided to sink these boreholes for them in order to reduce the stress of buying water.”

