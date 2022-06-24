News

Ikeja Lions Club donates 3 boreholes to Agidingbi community

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

As part of its effort to improve its immediate community, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, has commissioned three portable boreholes with 5,000-litre capacity storage tanks each for Agidingbi Community in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State. The President of the club, Olamide Owoyomi, said the club is using the boreholes to address issues of water scarcity and lack of access to portable drinking water with the community. Owoyomi noted that the club sank the boreholes at Agidingbi Grammar School, Agidingbi Town Hall and 18 Abiodun Sobajo Street, Agidingbi.

He said: “We took a need assessment within the community because this is the community where our club is, we found out that they lack access to water. That is why we decided to sink these boreholes for them in order to reduce the stress of buying water.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How Mini.Katana Recorded Massive Growth by Harnessing Social Media

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When it first launched in 2016, no one could have predicted that TikTok would become one of social media’s most effective tools for brands. With only fifteen seconds to three minutes to grab your audience, brands had to find creative ways to succeed on the app. With such narrow parameters, many brands gave up on […]
News

Rendered homeless by fire, widow seeks help

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A widow, whose house was razed by fire incident at Ikot Obio Asanga in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to government, corporate organisations, religious bodies and spirited individuals for help to enable her survive the harsh economy and have a place to lay her head. Madam Arit George, an old […]
News

APC, PDP trade words over jailed INEC returning officer in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disagreed with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on whose account the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Election in 2019, Prof. Peter Ogban was jailed. A high court in Akwa Ibom State on account of the electoral malpractices case brought by INEC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica