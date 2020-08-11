Metro & Crime

Ikeja Lions Club plants 100 trees to help environment

Ikeja Lions Club, in conjunction with Ikeja Harmony of the International Lions Club, District 404B2, recently planted trees to help improve the environment, as part of their July service project.

 

At the tree planting exercise, which took place at the Lagos State Technical and Vocational College, Agindingbi, Lagos, about 100 pieces of different types of trees were planted under the supervision of the club’s District Governor, Lion Ademola Adesoye.

 

Adesoye said the exercise was to help increase the number of trees in the environment. According to him, the world is facing many challenges today, like global warming, because the environment is neglected.

 

“He who plants a tree, plants hope. With this gesture, we bring hope to our communities,” he said. In attendance at the tree planting were the President, Ikeja Lions Club, Lion Hakeem Segun Adetu; President, Ikeja Harmony Lions Club, Elizabeth Essah; Region 2 Chairperson, Lion Obafemi Ladipo and other Lions members of both clubs numbering over 80.

 

Also, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Board, Ms Ronke Azeez, represented by Mrs. Omowunmi Oyebola; Mrs. Olufemi Odamo, vice-principal, Academics and Mrs. E. O. Betiku, vice-principal, special duty, Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Lagos, were on ground to receive the guests.

