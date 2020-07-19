Body & Soul

Ikeja Metro Lions Club donate cleaning, hygiene items to Ogba Market

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Ikeja Metro of International Lions club on Thursday, July 16, donated cleaning materials and hygiene items to Abibat Mogaji Market, popularly called Sunday market at Ogba.

 

The team led by the newly sworn in President of the club, Lion Evelyn Agbonifo- Fasakin presented, brooms, waste bins, wash hand basins and so on. Speaking about the visit to the market, Agbonifo- Fasakin who is also the past first and second vice President of the club, said that, “There are five global courses that we are fighting.

 

They are hunger, vision, diabetes, environment and child cancer. Our mission as Lions Club is to serve. Where there is a need, there is always a lion. Today’s activity is on environment. There is no better way of taking care of the environment like keeping it clean.

 

We donated the environmental sanitation items and face masks to support the market in the course of keeping their surroundings clean. Keeping the market clean is another great way of fighting the COVID- 19 pandemic.”

 

Receiving the items is the Iyaloja General of Ojodu LCDA and also the Iyaloja of Alhaja Abibat Mogaji Day and Sunday Market, Chief Mrs Folasade Salako. She explained that the gesture is great and well accepted because it will help continue the cleaning tradition of the market.

 

“Our rule in the market is that we clean every day. I don’t allow people to put refuse on the ground. We deal with food that people eat so we have to be responsible and clean,” she said. Sunday Market is regarded as one of the cleanest market in Lagos State metropolis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Osas Ighodaro, gorgeous in new photos to celebrate creativity

Posted on Author The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, without a doubt ranks very high among men whose name radiates and commands honor and respect. Many will agree that the lawyer turned politician, is well loved by the people, and reason behind such uncommon show of love bothers on excellence he’s achieved in his field as a lawyer even as his unflinching integrity has endeared him to many who will not hesitate to vouch for him when the need arises. In the same vein, how the Ogun State-born has allowed his faith in God as a pastor determines how he lives a selfless life such that he attaches no unnecessary importance to any earthly thing, has also served as a selling point for him. However, describing the brilliant former Attorney General of Lagos State without dwelling on his exemplary life as a family man, will certainly make the tale incomplete, as Osinbajo could be comfortably rated as loving and dutiful family man. That readily brings to the mind how passionate and loving he’s been to his better half, Dolapo. Anyone who has close a tab on the number two family of the federation will readily attest to the fact that the Vice President and his wife could pass for an ideal couple. All that have been consistently seen of them, especially from the man to his wife is affection, protection and care, that is expected from a man who truly values his wife and appreciates her role as his pillar and stabilizer of the home. The apple of Yemi Osinbajo’s eye, Dolapo, days ago added another year to turn 53. It’s needless to say this would spark some form of excitement in their household as members of the family were over the moon that their matriarch was alive to record yet another birthday anniversary. Not being able to keep the joy to himself, the Vice-President, Osinbajo, on Wednesday morning, took to social media to compose a lovely note to celebrate his wife. He described Dolapo as his darling, and also praised her. Sharing pictures of the family, Osinbajo wrote, “Happy Birthday to our best friend and my darling… brave, beautiful and kind. I love you. Yemi.” Dolapo Osinbajo is a Nigerian lawyer and political figure. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. She married Yemi Osinbajo, a distant cousin, on 25 November 1989.

Award winning actress, Osas Ighodaro has just unveiled new images and spoken words of poetry to celebrate all creativity in various industries.   On her always captivating social media handle, the former host of Maltina family dance reality show posted series of gorgeous photo of herself wearing creative headpieces and edgy make up.   The […]
Body & Soul

Reasons 25,000 people signed petition against D’banj

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

For close to two weeks now, a petition for tr United Nations to remove Nigerian music artist, D’banj as a Youth Ambassador has been going round on social media.   Though the Director of Information, United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria, Joseph Kayanja, has come out to say that the music star, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka […]
Body & Soul

Stop looking at me!

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

J ay tossed and turned on his bed. Try as he could, sleep eluded him. He remembered that one could count himself to sleep but there was no star to be counted and the ceiling was one white slab that covered the huge room.     He picked his phone and went to his Whatsapp […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: