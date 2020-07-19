Ikeja Metro Lions Club donate cleaning, hygiene items to Ogba Market

Ikeja Metro of International Lions club on Thursday, July 16, donated cleaning materials and hygiene items to Abibat Mogaji Market, popularly called Sunday market at Ogba.

The team led by the newly sworn in President of the club, Lion Evelyn Agbonifo- Fasakin presented, brooms, waste bins, wash hand basins and so on. Speaking about the visit to the market, Agbonifo- Fasakin who is also the past first and second vice President of the club, said that, “There are five global courses that we are fighting.

They are hunger, vision, diabetes, environment and child cancer. Our mission as Lions Club is to serve. Where there is a need, there is always a lion. Today’s activity is on environment. There is no better way of taking care of the environment like keeping it clean.

We donated the environmental sanitation items and face masks to support the market in the course of keeping their surroundings clean. Keeping the market clean is another great way of fighting the COVID- 19 pandemic.”

Receiving the items is the Iyaloja General of Ojodu LCDA and also the Iyaloja of Alhaja Abibat Mogaji Day and Sunday Market, Chief Mrs Folasade Salako. She explained that the gesture is great and well accepted because it will help continue the cleaning tradition of the market.

“Our rule in the market is that we clean every day. I don’t allow people to put refuse on the ground. We deal with food that people eat so we have to be responsible and clean,” she said. Sunday Market is regarded as one of the cleanest market in Lagos State metropolis.

