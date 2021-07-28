Metro & Crime

Ikeja Metro Lions Club donates cleaning, hygiene items to Tinubu Health Centre

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ikeja Metro Lions Club has donated cleaning and hygiene items to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Health Centre Ikeja. The also carried out environmental cleaning of the health centre.

Speaking at the exercise, the Club’s President, Mustapha Olajide said donations especially the waste bins would enable the centre to prevent indiscriminate disposal of waste like medical aid. He said it will help in improving the hygienic standard of the health centre.

“As a club we render humanitarian services to any needed communities. We saw the need and we took it upon us to not only clean but also gave them cleaning items, just like they say, charity begins at home. Ikeja happens to be our club’s immediate community and having checking around, we discovered that there are lots of environmental challenges facing the community and we decided to pick Ikeja for our monthly project.

“I will advise Nigerians to take environmental service as priority. A cleaner environment can be achieved if individually we choose to maintain 100 per cent hygiene. Also we need to support Lions Club in humanitarian services to support government in achieving cleaner environment,” he said.

On his part, the District Governor of the Club, Kayode Oshinuga emphasized the district’s determination to partner, local and state governments in maintaining a cleaner environment.

He said: “Yes, we’re already in partnership with relevant agencies towards environmental sustainability programmes. Part of the funds that we’ll raise at the District Governor’s investiture and fundraising luncheon on August 8 would be dedicated towards the project.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kano: Police officer rejects N1m bribe, arrests giver

Posted on Author Reporter

  A police officer, one Inspector Garba Saleh Rabo, attached to the Operations Department of Kano State Police Command has arrested a dealer of expired goods who offered him bribe of N1 million to set him and his counterfeit goods free. The incident happened when the police officer and one other, Jamilu Buhari Alkasim, member […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos seals Landmark, Rumors Night Club, others

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Lagos State government has sealed about 12 facilities for defying the Federal Government’s directive on COVID-19 as it concerns social and recreational centres. In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, some of the facilities include DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon. […]
Metro & Crime

Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club presents 10-unit toilet facility to Agidingbe school

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu As part of its humanitarian service to it’s  communities, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club International has donated a 10-unit toilet facility with a water gantry system to Agidingbi Primary School Ikeja. The club said the facility will serve pupils and teachers of the school. Speaking at the commissioning and presentation of the facility […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica