Ikeja Metro Lions Club donates cleaning, hygiene items to Tinubu Health Centre

Ikeja Metro Lions Club has donated cleaning and hygiene items to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Health Centre Ikeja. The also carried out environmental cleaning of the health centre.

Speaking at the exercise, the Club’s President, Mustapha Olajide said donations especially the waste bins would enable the centre to prevent indiscriminate disposal of waste like medical aid. He said it will help in improving the hygienic standard of the health centre.

“As a club we render humanitarian services to any needed communities. We saw the need and we took it upon us to not only clean but also gave them cleaning items, just like they say, charity begins at home. Ikeja happens to be our club’s immediate community and having checking around, we discovered that there are lots of environmental challenges facing the community and we decided to pick Ikeja for our monthly project.

“I will advise Nigerians to take environmental service as priority. A cleaner environment can be achieved if individually we choose to maintain 100 per cent hygiene. Also we need to support Lions Club in humanitarian services to support government in achieving cleaner environment,” he said.

On his part, the District Governor of the Club, Kayode Oshinuga emphasized the district’s determination to partner, local and state governments in maintaining a cleaner environment.

He said: “Yes, we’re already in partnership with relevant agencies towards environmental sustainability programmes. Part of the funds that we’ll raise at the District Governor’s investiture and fundraising luncheon on August 8 would be dedicated towards the project.”

