Ikeja Metro Lions Club donates to Tinubu Health Centre

Ikeja Metro Lions Club has donated cleaning and hygiene items to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Health Centre Ikeja.

They also carried out environmental cleaning of the health centre. Speaking at the event, the Club President, Mustapha Olajide, said donations, especially the waste bins, would enable the centre to prevent indiscriminate disposal of waste like medical aid. He said it will help in improving the hygienic standard of the health centre.

He said: “As a club, we render humanitarian services to any needed communities. We saw the need and we took it upon us to not only clean, but also gave them cleaning items, just like they say, charity begins at home.

Ikeja happens to be our club’s immediate community and having checked around, we discovered that there were lots of environmental challenges facing the community and we decided to pick Ikeja for our monthly project. “I will advise Nigerians to take environmental service as a priority.

A cleaner environment can be achieved if individually we choose to maintain 100 per cent hygiene. Also, we need to support Lions Club in humanitarian services to support the government in achieving a cleaner environment,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...