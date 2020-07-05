Ikeja Metro Lions Club gets new President, award members

T

he International Lions club have started a new calendar year.

To commence the new era, Ikeja Metro Lions club President, Lion John Oriazowan handed over the leadership to the newly elected president of the club, Lion Evelyn Agbonifo-Fasakin.

Speaking at the handing over and award appreciation ceremony on recently, Oriazowan thanked members for giving him the opportunity to serve the needy through the club, adding that the cooperation given to him by members enabled him to take the club to the next level.

The erstwhile president of Ikeja Metro Lions Club stated that the club also relieved hunger and distributed materials to the less privileged in society in the fight against coronavirus.

He stated that the club carried out activities in the areas of empowerment, awareness on diabetes, awareness on paediatric cancer, literacy aids, vision, hunger, environment, sickle cell campaign awareness.

He called on members to support his successor to move the club forward.

Also speaking at the event, Agbonifo-Fasakin said she was grateful to the members for giving her the opportunity to lead them as president, adding that she would need the support and cooperation of each member to succeed.

She stated that she would do everything in her power to realise the objectives of the club.

Lion Wesley Oladini Kafidiya, district governor for Lions Clubs District 404B2 Nigeria 2019 -2020, stressed the importance of leadership in any organization, and urged member to support the new executive of the club.

The peak of the event was when members of the club who have been outstanding were given appreciation award for their hard work. A few members of the press were also awarded for their support throughout the 2019 year.

