Ikeja regeneration project ready by December – Sanwo-Olu

Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that the on-going Urban Regeneration Project in Ikeja will be ready by December, saying that transportation and flooding challenges in the axis would soon be over. The governor also said that environmental and infrastructural challenges which led to the collapse of the road network within the Ikeja GRA were being tackled with the urban regeneration project, calling on the residents and other road users in the area to take ownership of the project when completed.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, during an inspection tour of on-going works of a network of four roads, compris-ing Oduduwa Way, Oduduwa Crescent, Oba Dosunmu and Sobo Arobiodu Streets, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration remained committed to a free flow of traffic and with good network of roads to enhance smooth transposition within the metropolis. The governor said: “Ikeja GRA was designated to have urban regeneration, for now we are working on Oduduwa Way, Oduduwa Crescent, Oba Dosunmu and Sobo Arobiodu, so that is why we’re here today, the roads is a network of four roads totalling about five kilometres by the time you add the four together, we are here to see the progress of work and address some of the issues along with the residents.”

The special adviser, who said the ministry was working in conjunction with the Office of Drainage Services, to address the flood ng and infrastructural challenges, added that upon completion of the regeneration works and upgrading of the roads in Ikeja GRA, will ensure improved drainage network, provide an effective drainage system, address the problem of perennial flooding and provide good connectivity with other roads in the vicinity.

