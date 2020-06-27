Ikeja Unique Lions Club commissions monument

In its commitment to beautifying and making the environment better, a philanthropic organisation, the Ikeja Unique Lions Club, last Saturday commissioned a monument, the rehabilitation of a park, at the Lagos State Secretariat, Ikeja. A major feature of the park is a bronze sculpture of a lion which adorn the place.

The District Governor of 404 B2, Lion Wesley Oladuni Kafidiya, while inaugurating the park located in front of the Lagos secretariat, Alausa, said the project is a laudable one. According to him, it is in line the with five cardinal focus of the club. “We have five cardinal focus – environment, diabetes, hunger, vision and cancer. As you can see, this is under environment. We believe in environmental improvement, making the environment more friendly and healthier.

“This will beautify the environment in this area and engrave Lions Club in the minds of people passing through the road. And no doubt about it, it has improved the landscape of this area of Ikeja Secretariat. “It is so attractive that there is hardly any passer-by that would not have look at it or be tempted to get down and see what it is all about. In doing so, it is also promoting Lionism which is inevitable in this situation. All said and done, it is a laudable project, highly commendable,” Kafidiya said. He urged the club to ensure that the park was well maintained.

“There should be proper maintenance of the place so that it will not be turned to a den of criminals,” he added. The President, Ikeja Unique Lions Club, Lion Mathew Obasohan, said the project was in line with the one of the cardinal focus of the club. He said: “We have five cardinal focus – environment, diabetes, hunger, vision and cancer. As part of the activities we carry out, we do needs assessment,” adding that the club initially planned to renovate toilets in public schools in the area, but discovered that the state government had improved sanitary system in the schools. According to him, they later settled for the park as a way of improving the environment. “This particular monument started from conceptualisation, we put a team together, we went and did the needs assessment, and we came to this place. We actually went to different areas and we settled for this one.

The agency approved the design and concept. On maintenance, he said it had been gazetted, adding that the next president automatically inherits it. Also, the Region 6 Chairperson, Lion Miss Blessing Umebali, commended the club for the project. “The Project being commissioned is one of our five Global Causes named Environment, others are Vision, Diabetes, Hunger Relief and Childhood Cancer. “This crest mounted here in the heart beat of Lagos State is already beautifying the environment. It is going to add colour and aesthetic value to Lagos State.

“People will see it as a relaxation site to feed their eyes, snap photographs, even the movie industry will see this point as a firm or moving shooting attraction centre because of the well thought out marble colours combination of the edifice put in place,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...