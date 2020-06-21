Ikeja Viva L’Amour Lions Club empower girls at Lagos correctional center

T

he Ikeja Viva L’Amour of international Lions club, on Thursday, June 18, donated sewing machine and grinding machine to the Lagos State correctional center for girls at Idi Araba.

According to the President of Ikeja Viva L’Amour Lions club, Folashade Ashafa, the gesture falls under the club’s youth empowerment program that usually take place in March and June.

Lion Ashafa, who was with the club’s secretary, Oluyemisi Lasubulu, while presenting the gifts to the center’s Vice Principal, Adenike Adeniji, stated that Ikeja Viva L’Amour is made up of 42 members who happen to be all women. She and her team were glad when they discovered that a correctional center like this exists to help young girls and so, decided to be part of it.

Accepting the gift items, Mrs Adenike Adeniji expressed heartfelt gratitude for the kind gesture.

Giving a brief explanation of what the correctional center does, she stated that their job as social workers is to help every girl brought to the center become better versions of themselves. A way of correcting ill behavior inflicted by society, family or peers.

“Here is a correctional center girls. Here we handle cases of girls who are either ‘In Conflict with the Law’ or In Contact with the Law’. The girls who are brought here in conflict with the law are those who commit crimes or above parental control. The girls who are in contact with the law are those who have been sexually abused, raped or abandoned by their parents. The girls who are in conflict with the law are not allowed to go to school outside tge premises so they do not run away. They are enrolled in vocational training. This is why we are grateful for these gifts.

“The center works with the court. The magistrate send them here for correction for one year. It is our job as social workers to guide the child and write report on their progress,” she said.

