Ikelebe appointed Western Delta Varsity’s VC

Prof. Augustine Ovuoronye Ikelebe has been appointed the new vicechancellor of Western Delta University (WDU) Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. Ikelebe, a professor of Political Science from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), took over from Prof. Mrs. O.C. Okobiah, a professor of Guidance and Counselling and the first female vice-chancellor of the university after serving a five-year term. However, the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Emeritus Prof. Andrew Onokerhoraye while thanking the staffs of WDU for their support to the growth of the university over the years, also appealed that they extend same hand of fellowship to this new VC towards a better administrative convenience. On his part, Ikelebe expressed appreciation to the Proprietor of the university and a Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Emeritus Prof. Andrew Onokerhoraye for the opportunity to serve.

