News

Ikelebe appointed Western Delta Varsity’s VC

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Prof. Augustine Ovuoronye Ikelebe has been appointed the new vicechancellor of Western Delta University (WDU) Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. Ikelebe, a professor of Political Science from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), took over from Prof. Mrs. O.C. Okobiah, a professor of Guidance and Counselling and the first female vice-chancellor of the university after serving a five-year term. However, the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Emeritus Prof. Andrew Onokerhoraye while thanking the staffs of WDU for their support to the growth of the university over the years, also appealed that they extend same hand of fellowship to this new VC towards a better administrative convenience. On his part, Ikelebe expressed appreciation to the Proprietor of the university and a Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Emeritus Prof. Andrew Onokerhoraye for the opportunity to serve.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

National Tourism Transportation summit, expo for Dec 7

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The third edition of the yearly National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo 2020 has been scheduled to hold between December 7 and 8 in Abuja. The summit, which debuted in 2017, according to its organiser, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika and the […]
News

IPPIS has impoverished our members, SSANU laments

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, yesterday lamented that the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has further impoverished it members in the university system Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of SSANU, who made this assertion in Benin, Friday, at the 2nd Regular Zonal Executive Council meeting of […]
News Top Stories

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: 4 out of 6 older persons suffers abuse

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Director General of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Emem Omokaro has said four out of six older persons are abused. She made this known in a press briefing organised to commemorate the World Older Abuse Awareness Day yesterday in Abuja. “The UN International Plan of Action refers to the alarming and increasing […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica