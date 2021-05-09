Body & Soul

Ikengboju felicitates with Fatoyinbo as he adds another year

Member of the House of the Representatives, Honorable Gboluga Dele Ikengboju has joined family, friends, associates, and well wishers to celebrate one of his aides, Hon. Tayo Fatoyinbo on the occasion of his birthday.
Hon. Fatoyinbo, a Senior Special Assistant to Hon. Ikengboju, on political matters, was a year older on May 3rd 2021.
His boss went all out to celebrate his loyal and dutiful aide.
Ikengboju described the birthday boy as a consistent, loyal, dependable, supportive and trustworthy personality.
He also hailed his philanthropic gesture, saying it transcends political dealings. Expressing his excitement to the Fatoyinbo for seeing another year, he prayed God grants him more fruitful years on earth.
Expressing gratitude to the birthday wishes from his principal, Fatoyinbo promised to continue to serve his principal with every sense of commitment and loyalty.
Meanwhile, Hon. Gboluga Ikengboju who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers just procured and took delivery of multi-million naira worth of pharmaceutical products and other health materials and distributed to all primary health care facilities across the 23 Wards in Okitipupa and Irele local governments.
The paramount ruler of Ajagba kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Thomas Adesayo, the Ahaba of Ajagba, who is excited about the laudable gesture didn’t mince words in commending the federal lawmaker for his giant strides in Ikale Land.

