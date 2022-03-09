Ikhana begs Enyimba not to fire Finidi yet

Ex-international Kadiri Ikhana has advised the management of Enyimba Football Club to give Finidi George more time to turn things around. Ikhana who is the most successful manager in the history of the club believes the former Ajax Amsterdam and Real Mallorca’s winger is yet to adapt fully to his new environment.

Finidi George is currently under increasing pressure, following Enyimba’s dismal run of form in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

Although, the People’s Elephant had enjoyed a brilliant start to life under the former Super Eagles winger, but a series of poor results have seen things turn around quickly for the side who are expected to be in the title race.

Weekend’s defeat to strugglers, Dakkada FC left the two time CAF Champions League winners 8th position on the league and14 points, adrift leaders, Rivers United after 17 matches this season.

Enyimba will face in form Plateau United next, and Ikhana believes the Club should stick with the manager, irrespective of the result from the game.

“I think the team should not be in hurry (to sack him), because Finidi George is just coming back to the country after many years abroad.” The former Super Eagles star told brila.net in an exclusive interview.

“He needs to sit down understand the terrain and learn how to cope with the new environment and especially with the habit of indigenous players, it’s not like Europe.” “So considering the fact that he’s new to the environment and with the current results, I think they aren’t doing well .”

“And I think, he needs time to acclamatise to the league and also understudy the players, their mentality and other things. It is not easy to stay abroad for a long time and then return to fix things in the league,” concluded.

