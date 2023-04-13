IKI Leads unveils Edo, Ogbonna as Meridian brand ambassadors

Leading blenders of alcoholic beverage in Nigeria, IKI Leads Limited, has unveiled popular Nollywood celebrities, Ini Edo and Ik Ogbonna as ambassadors of its latest products. Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, Dr Innocent Onwunali, who was represented by the management consultant, Samuel Elaigwu, said Ini Edo was the ambassador for Meridian Club Cream while Ik Ogbonna is the ambassador for Meridian Brandy.

He said: “Today is a great day for IKI Leads because we are unveiling brand ambassadors for two of our premium brands and we are talking of people of proven integrity, high societal standard and no other person than Ik Ogbonna and Ini Edo. They are representing our premium brands Meridian Brandy and Meridian Club Cream. “While Ik Ogbonna represent the brandy, Ini Edo represents the Meridian Club Cream. It was a difficult one for IKI Leads because we need people with impeccable desire to represent our brand because everything that has to do with IKI Leads represents excellence and getting people of excellence standing in the society is a difficult one. So we have to search deep and we got what we want. It wasn’t easy but we got what we want.

“Today, if you look at the personalities we are talking about, Ik Ogbonna, a celebrated name in the Nigerian movie industry, a celebrity of high status and Ini Edo has huge followership of the female folks as well. So, we believe and we know very well that their presence and endorsement of our brand will help in pushing these products even beyond the shows of Nigeria. “Our brands target every class of the society and in line with that when you look at these people, who are celebrities and command huge followership in Nigeria, we believe it will help in projecting the image and the excellence for which IKI Leads is known. “The Meridian Club Cream is a quality drink made from premium materials targeting the elites in the society. And when we talk about the elites. And when you talk about the Meridian Brandy, it is a macho drink and it is for the man. It is actually meant for men. If you know what you are doing as a man, I’m sure you will go for Meridian Brandy. “They are quality drinks that can hold there own against any imported drinks in Nigeria today. The drinks are proudly IKI Leads and hundred per cent Nigerian made but trust me, these are products that are also holding their hold outside the country. “The Meridian Club Cream is the female version of the Meridian Brandy. We target female folks with the cream, the elites and it is also doing very well in Nigeria and beyond the country as well. That is why we brought someone like Ini Edo to help push the product because her endorsement will go a long way.”