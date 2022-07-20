Arts & Entertainments

IKODASS flags off N500,000.00 Play Writing Competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ikorodu Community Development Association (IKODASS), has announced the commencement of 2022 IKODASS Play Writing Competition. This is coming under the association’s Ikorodu Literary Initiative (ILI) in partnership with Promocom Ventures Limited. “ILI is one of the association’s strategic pillars to change the narrative about our community.

The competition is open to writers from all over the world provided you will be a minimum of 18years by 31st of December 2022.” For this year, writers are free to explore any positive theme of their choice. The only requirement is that such theme must be Ikorodu centred for the entry to qualify for evaluation.

Entries opened July 7th 2022 and closes on Friday, September 30th, 2022. The total prize money for the 2022 IKODASS Play Writing Competition is N500,000 together with publishing contract and play performance contract.

 

Our Reporters

