News

Ikogosi Warm Spring concessionaire hails Oyebanji

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

The Chairman of Agbayewa Farms Niyi Olajide has applauded Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his efforts towards creating an enabling environment for businesses in the state as he celebrates his first 100 days in office. Olajide, who oversees Glocient Hospitalities, concessioner for Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort; Cavista Nigeria, a technology hub in Lagos, and Axxees Group, in Dallas, United States, appreciated Oyebanji for the benefits of his regime’s partnership with business owners. He said:“We are immensely grateful for the partnership of the Oyebanji administration, which has contributed significantly to the success that all of our business entities in Ekiti State have achieved

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NIM President, Maj Gen Abdullahi Muraina, dies at 64

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), at the weekend lost its President and Chairman of Council, Major General Abdullahi Muraina (rtd). He died in a private hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He was 64. The Acting Registrar, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Mr. Jude Iheanacho, made this known in a statement on Saturday. Muraina, […]
News Top Stories

Boko Haram: 700 ex-military officers amputated, dismissed

Posted on Author Chukwu David

No fewer than 700 ex-military personnel had their limbs amputated and eventually dismissed from the service due to the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. This was as the United States and Nigeria have opened discussions on how to tackle the threat posed by the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) and its affiliate terrorist organisations […]
News

S/Court Justices’ Protest Letter: Confirms APC emasculating judiciary –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the protest letter by justices of the Supreme Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed over their welfare, was a confirmation of the emasculation of the judiciary by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica