Ikogosi Warm Spring concessionaire hails Oyebanji

The Chairman of Agbayewa Farms Niyi Olajide has applauded Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his efforts towards creating an enabling environment for businesses in the state as he celebrates his first 100 days in office. Olajide, who oversees Glocient Hospitalities, concessioner for Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort; Cavista Nigeria, a technology hub in Lagos, and Axxees Group, in Dallas, United States, appreciated Oyebanji for the benefits of his regime’s partnership with business owners. He said:“We are immensely grateful for the partnership of the Oyebanji administration, which has contributed significantly to the success that all of our business entities in Ekiti State have achieved

