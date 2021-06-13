Ikoje: Success in real estate based on integrity

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Silver Pacific Homes, Samuel Ikoje, is the first in the line of his father’s seven children. A cleric with Information Technology (IT) background, Ikoje has left a mark in real estate practice, on the burgeoning Lekki axis of Lagos. Also a fan of eco-friendly buildings, spoke on challenges of real estate practice, his other business interests and current preoccupation with production of food/cash crops on a large scale, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

Could you tell us a little about your background?

I had my primary education in St James Anglican School and Ifelodun Primary School all in Ibadan, Oyo State. My secondary education also was in two schools, African Church Grammar School, Apata, Ibadan; and Victoria Island Secondary School, Lagos, following my parents’ relocation to Lagos. I graduated in Computer Science at Lagos State University (LASU) and I am happily married with two kids.

How did you stumble into real estate?

I was trained professionally in IT before I got admission to study Computer Science at LASU.

So, during my school years, I already had an active IT practice; and was making some little money from my computer business. A friend of mine, who did some projects with one of the government parastatals, got me in as one of the team that built the platform for the government parastatal.

I got handsomely paid for my part in the project; and I decided to put my earnings into land acquisition. But I soon found out that one cannot just buy land and leave it undeveloped, particularly in Ibeju-Lekki. Otherwise, you can come back and meet houses on your land; and there is almost nothing you can do about it. Hence, I decided to give real estate a shot.

Consequently, while my IT business continued, I did real estate on the side with a couple of my friends. Four of us conceived the idea of floating Silver Pacific Homes in late 2014. We got the company registered and commenced operations in 2015. But over time, vision became divergent. Three of the pioneer directors abandoned the project at infancy.

It’s a story I wouldn’t like to share. However, I remembered that someone so close to me said, ‘Silver Pacific is a sinking ship; it’s a matter of time it will bail out.’ Thinking that Silver Pacific Homes was going to run aground was so painful to me. Hence, I decided it must succeed. I kept pushing it until Silver Pacific Homes was no longer a sinking ship. Silver Pacific Homes is actually cruising presently.

How is your IT business doing presently?

I am more of an investor in that sector now. I look at talented people, promising IT companies and invest in them. I do not have enough time to write codes any more even though I still write to stay sharp.

Real estate is so wide that it absorbs all your time. You wake up in the morning and your whole day is filled up. When you get back in the evening, all you can do is spend a little time with the family and then sleep off because your day has been energy sapping. You wake up to another day so packed with endless engagements. The circle has been like that for the past five years.

What area of real estate is Silver Pacific specialized in?

Everybody in properties’ business starts from the easiest part, which is land acquisition and marketing. If you are looking into coming to real estate, my advice is please start from there; because it gives you a broad idea of how the entire industry and processes works. Presently, Silver Pacific Homes has established over 12 estates. We have also moved into buildings. At the moment, we are making our mark having popularized what we call as Echo Building Solutions. The idea is to build eco-friendly homes that also saves cost. Our building solutions involve the use of bricks that actually interlock with each other. It saves you money for mortar, cement and plastering because the bricks come out shining from production. You can actually put up a bungalow if you are ready in three to four days. On the fifth day you can roof, do the kitchen and plumbing works and electrical the sixth day. The seventh day, you clean the whole compound and on the eight day, you can move into your house. We have our bricks production factory at one of our sites -Trillion Parks Estate.

What other products does your company offer?

We have Silver Pacific Homes (1) located at Elerangbe though it’s sold out since 2015. We have also closed a deal at Silver Pacific Homes (2), Afoluse. Heart Ville and Hopewell estates are equally sold out. Hopewell Lagoon Forte is still selling; Royal County One and Two are sold out but we are on secondary sales because the land has appreciated. Royal County Three and Southern Atlantic with Lake Front at Imosan located towards Odo Omi are currently selling. We have two estates at Odoomi; Pacific estate and Clayton Estate. At Trillion Park Estate, located in Alatishe, a popular place near Bogije, building is ongoing. It has active residents right now. So, you can build right now and pack in.

How affordable are your properties to an ordinary Nigerian?

You can own a 3 Bedroom Duplex for between N19 –N21 million, on outright or structure payment over 15 months. It is built on a 300 square meter. Alternatively, one can buy a plot for N9 million, half plot for N4.5 million and build at one’s pace. It’s actually a place for the middle class, where one can start a family away from the hustle and bustle in the town. Ibeju-lekki is a beautiful and fast developing area.

It boasts Nigeria’s biggest commercial projects like Dangote refinery, Lekki Free Trade Z o n e a n d Lekki Deep S e a Port. It’s home to Pan African University, Lekki International Airport and two Golf Courses, General hospital, lots of lively estates and a place that everybody can partake in. About 10 years ago many people thought it was a bush but when they returned to buy a parcel of land, they didn’t have enough money to even buy a quarter plot.

Then land owners were begging them to buy a plot of land for N100, 000, N50,000 and they doubted it . Today, those places are selling in millions. My advice is even though it is a bush buy; the bush of yesterday is the Ikeja of today, the V I of today; the Ikoyi of today. If you can’t build it, your children will build it. At least, it is part of your assets. So, your children can inherit it.

This is advice that I give to people. I buy land where I see prospects of development within two to five years, so that if you have a plan of developing your land within that period, yes you can actually move to your site and start doing something. When my parents built their house at Badore, nobody wanted to build there but they built.

People started coming. My dad bought a plot then for N30,000; today, a plot from someone who is reselling you will buy from N19 – N20 million. So, you just look beyond the bushes, look beyond the undevelopment and see the future. Yet, they were begging them to buy a full plot with N50,000 or N100,000, 10 years back.

What would you say endeared Silver pacific Homes to the heart of property prospectors?

Now, when we came into this business, there were people on the ground and we saw some billboards which are still on ground till date.

But what we found out is that they were not doing instant allocation and that is what we capitalized on.

We are the one who pioneered supermarket-style land transactions. Imagine going to a supermarket, after paying for your goods, the cashier tells you to come to pick your purchases in the next two weeks. Would you go back to such a supermarket? You will almost slap the cashier and say will you return my money? Let me go somewhere else who is ready to serve me.

That was the ideology we brought in; and said why not give people their allocation the same day they made payments. It was rigorous and involved a lot of pre-works at the site. A whole lot of time, prospective buyers will come to the site and we will show them plots already allocated to somebody and plots that are available.

They will make a choice and then we mark it out on the layout, give them a copy, take them straight to the office and give them their allocation papers and other relevant documents.

So, in one day, one is able to conclude land deals. And it is still obtained up to today except those who don’t have time. Yes, we have lots of customers who are in the Diaspora, who have bought lands with us, who are yet to see the land.

Yet, the land is there, safe; and we are not going say because they are not around, somebody else who likes that spot better will take it over. No! Integrity matters. For us, it is a challenge of integrity. We decide to sell integrity first before we sell land. If you can buy our integrity, you can buy our land.

What were the challenges in land acquisition?

There are lots of land owners whose intention is just to defraud. One must be cautious; that is where we are very strong. We do all our due diligence to ensure that we are buying from the right people. This is a very rigorous process because it may take months.

You must be very sure because it not only involves your money but you will be inviting other people to invest their money. If it’s a place where you will lose money, it then means that others coming will also lose their money too. To prevent that, ensure that you are buying from the right people. Another challenge is; land title is not easy to come by.

The past administration in Lagos State refused to give lands to communities via excisions. So, land acquisition is a bit cumbersome except when you buy, you go back to the government to buy the land again at a cost running into hundreds of millions. By the time you add your profit margin to the cost of the land, selling costs are already high and people like this are very high.

So, I will say high land acquisition cost is one of the major challenges we are facing. There are lots of land grabbing issues in Ibeju-Lekki. People can just come up and say their great great grandfathers own a piece of land. Without any paper, they just come up with a verbal story and lay claim on the property already acquired and that is really, really, a challenge.

That’s why the state government came up with a Land Grabbers’ Agency where affected people can sort out such issues. Another challenge is the fact that prospective customers have this preconceived idea that everybody in real estate is a fraudster.

They are very cautious that you hear the tone of those who are not old enough saying ‘I no believe you,’ and those who are old enough will say ‘a beg you; this thing na lie’ even in a situation whereby the land you are selling has a Certificate of Occupancy. Some people will say if the land does not have C of O, I won’t buy.

And I have also told such people that a land may have C or O but there are risks also. Every business has risks; you may not know if the owner of the C of O presented has used the C of O to take loan and he is unable to pay the loan. In that instant, the land does not really belong to him but the financial institution, who loaned him the money.

At times, the C of O may be in dispute at the court; the C of O may have gotten wrong because of the information presented and when the agency of government finds out, it revokes the C of O. There are situations like that. So, now people see us as fraudsters until their land is allocated.

Do you have other business interests?

I have investments in two IT Companies. We are also into Pharmaceuticals, where I have 25per cent stake in that company; we are also into restaurant services; it is called ‘Foodlicious.’ Our first outlet is located in Bogije, a very popular spot along Ibeju-Lekki Expressway.

Those are the businesses we are into now. We intend going into farming; we have acquired lands for farming and will just be doing cash crops, food crops and crops that can be harvested within one year since people need it.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when I was at home, the only thing I was doing was eating, taking my drugs and getting fat. I felt like I was in pharmacy because those who were making money while businesses were those into foods and the pharmaceutical shops. I decided why not. I must go into pharmacy, which I have today; and into farming.

We have acquired lands and are at the stage of bringing in experts. I can’t do everything. That is why I have talents and I am bringing in Ikoje talents who can help us achieve things.

Like this: Like Loading...