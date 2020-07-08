Ikoku five: Four accused killer cops remanded in prison

A Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Promise Iroanya yesterday ordered the remand of four dismissed police officers for the torture to death of Chima Ikwunado and for torturing four others, known as Ikoku Five. The police officers: Ayogu Fidelis, Eke Chibuzor, Egbunefu Felix and Rose Georgewill, who served at the ECrack Squad of the Rivers State Police Command, were sent to Port Harcourt Correctional Centre after they pleaded not guilty to seven count charge of murder, conspiracy, attempted murder as well as flogging their victims with woods and matchete preferred against them.

They were also accused of unlawfully causing grievous harm and assault on the following persons: Ifeanyi Oyekwere, Ogbonna Victor, Ifeanyi Osuji and Osaze Friday (popularly known as Ikokwu four). Iroanya had ordered that the case file of the dismissed police officers be transferred to the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, for legal advice. He said the court lacks jurisdiction to hear count 1, 2 and 3 leveled against the officers and adjourned the case to September 18,2020.

In the meantime the Ikokwu four, who were victims of the torture by the dismissed Policemen are demanding the inclusion of the Commander of the E-Crack Squad, SP Benson Adetuyi, and one Inspector Amadi. One Lawrence, who held brief for Ikokwu four, expressed disappointment that the two of the officers involved in the infliction of grievous injury on them were not among those arraigned.

