Body & Soul

‘Ikonic’ will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing –OD Woods

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen
Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD
Woods is excited for maiden studio album
named “Ikonic”.

The Benue born singer from the TIV land of
the state is unarguably one of the best and most
successful musical export from Benue State who
has previously released hit singles such as Go Below
Ft Davido and Vector, ‘Bless My Way’ Ft Ice
Prince and Vector, ‘Vibe’ Ft Orezi, ‘Cold Drinks’
& ‘Hot girls’ Ft VJ Adams and lots more.
The maiden Studio Album titled IKONIC is
released under Wood House Entertainment’s
imprint.

According to him, IKONIC is a collection of
afrobeat and dance hall hits produced by talented
and creative producers YUNGZIL, Charles
Creation, PJay Dino ; and mix & mastered by
STG & Tpiano that really outdid themselves on
this project.

The album consists of 17 electrifying tracks
and collaborations with some of Africa’s finest
artistes Magnito, Francis Atela, Noobvee, AJ Natives,
Morell & US Native Alyric Royale.

OD Woods promises that The IKONIC album
will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing.
IKONIC album is out on all digital music stores
worldwide.

The Ikonic Album is a special dedication to his
late father Mr Clement Aende Ikon

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Fateema Mohammed living it up

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

That Honorable Fateema Mohammed Ogunkola is a blessed woman sure is an understatement because everything about her speaks of grace, excellence and blessings. Chocolate skinned and beautiful Fateema is well to do, well lettered, brilliant, connected and high flying.   However, she’s is not limiting all these nice attributes to revolve just around her alone […]
Body & Soul

Entertainer, Helen Paul inducted as Public Administration Fellow, Ambassador

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s most resourceful entertainers, Dr Helen Paul has been inducted as a Fellow of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria. The special investiture of Dr Helen Paul took place on Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 at the the serene Banquet Hall of Mayors and Diplomats Hotel and Suites, […]
Body & Soul

The trending tiny bags worth N118,000

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tiny bags are the new trend taking over in the fashion world.   At the just concluded Paris Fashion week, many wore the tiny mini bags by French designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus, on their fingers.   These tiny bags that can only fit mints are fast becoming a fashion hit as Nigeria’s On Air Personality […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica