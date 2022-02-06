‘Ikonic’ will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing –OD Woods

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen
Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD
Woods is excited for maiden studio album
named “Ikonic”.
The Benue born singer from the TIV land of
the state is unarguably one of the best and most
successful musical export from Benue State who
has previously released hit singles such as Go Below
Ft Davido and Vector, ‘Bless My Way’ Ft Ice
Prince and Vector, ‘Vibe’ Ft Orezi, ‘Cold Drinks’
& ‘Hot girls’ Ft VJ Adams and lots more.
The maiden Studio Album titled IKONIC is
released under Wood House Entertainment’s
imprint.
According to him, IKONIC is a collection of
afrobeat and dance hall hits produced by talented
and creative producers YUNGZIL, Charles
Creation, PJay Dino ; and mix & mastered by
STG & Tpiano that really outdid themselves on
this project.
The album consists of 17 electrifying tracks
and collaborations with some of Africa’s finest
artistes Magnito, Francis Atela, Noobvee, AJ Natives,
Morell & US Native Alyric Royale.
OD Woods promises that The IKONIC album
will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing.
IKONIC album is out on all digital music stores
worldwide.
The Ikonic Album is a special dedication to his
late father Mr Clement Aende Ikon