‘Ikonic’ will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing –OD Woods

Nigerian singer and songwriter Orduen

Ikon Andrew Popularly known as OD

Woods is excited for maiden studio album

named “Ikonic”.

The Benue born singer from the TIV land of

the state is unarguably one of the best and most

successful musical export from Benue State who

has previously released hit singles such as Go Below

Ft Davido and Vector, ‘Bless My Way’ Ft Ice

Prince and Vector, ‘Vibe’ Ft Orezi, ‘Cold Drinks’

& ‘Hot girls’ Ft VJ Adams and lots more.

The maiden Studio Album titled IKONIC is

released under Wood House Entertainment’s

imprint.

According to him, IKONIC is a collection of

afrobeat and dance hall hits produced by talented

and creative producers YUNGZIL, Charles

Creation, PJay Dino ; and mix & mastered by

STG & Tpiano that really outdid themselves on

this project.

The album consists of 17 electrifying tracks

and collaborations with some of Africa’s finest

artistes Magnito, Francis Atela, Noobvee, AJ Natives,

Morell & US Native Alyric Royale.

OD Woods promises that The IKONIC album

will be everyone’s favorite at first hearing.

IKONIC album is out on all digital music stores

worldwide.

The Ikonic Album is a special dedication to his

late father Mr Clement Aende Ikon

