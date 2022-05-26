Ikonne picks PDP governorship ticket in Abia

The former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, Prof. Uche Ikonne, yesterday picked the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Abia State. Ikonne polled 468 votes to beat his closest rival, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe with 45 votes in the party primary at the Umuahia township stadium. Most of the aspirants, including the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and five others had withdrawn from the race a day to the primary election. He had only two challengers, Lucky Igbokwe and little known Mrs Ezinwanyi Ngozi Jonah. Speaking after he was declared winner by the Returning Officer and former Ekiti State Governor,Ayodele Fayose, Ikonne promised not to disappoint the party leadership and the people of the state if elected. He urged them to sustain the support that saw him through the primary election in order to win in 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...