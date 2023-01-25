Ikonne’s death, a big blow –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the death of its governorship candidate in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, is a big blow to the party. Ikonne died in the early hours of yesterday at Abuja National Hospital after a brief illness. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the late Abia’s candidate was “an outstanding and committed member of our party who contributed to the continued success of the PDP in Abia State and our country.

“He was a committed patriot, very brilliant academician, seasoned optometrist and excellent administrator, who gave himself to the service of his people and humanity, and for which the people of Abia State were resolved to elect him as governor of Abia State.”

The party commiserated with the family of the deceased, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia State chapter as well as the people of Abia State and prays eternal repose of the departed. PDP directed that its flags at the National Secretariat, Abuja be flown at half-mast in mourning of Prof. Ikonne’s death, and called on its leaders, members and supporters to pray for the family.

