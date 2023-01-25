News

Ikonne’s death, a big blow –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the death of its governorship candidate in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne, is a big blow to the party. Ikonne died in the early hours of yesterday at Abuja National Hospital after a brief illness. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said the late Abia’s candidate was “an outstanding and committed member of our party who contributed to the continued success of the PDP in Abia State and our country.

“He was a committed patriot, very brilliant academician, seasoned optometrist and excellent administrator, who gave himself to the service of his people and humanity, and for which the people of Abia State were resolved to elect him as governor of Abia State.”

The party commiserated with the family of the deceased, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Abia State chapter as well as the people of Abia State and prays eternal repose of the departed. PDP directed that its flags at the National Secretariat, Abuja be flown at half-mast in mourning of Prof. Ikonne’s death, and called on its leaders, members and supporters to pray for the family.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NEC will take final decision on zoning –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said only its National Executive Council (NEC) will decide the zone that will produce next year’s presidential candidate. PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke when he received the report of the 37-member Zoning Committee, said the report would be transmitted to NEC to make a final decision. “This […]
News

Tambuwal seeks more efforts to secure Nigeria

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has reiterated the urgent need for Nigeria to be protected and stable taking into consideration the security challenges it is currently facing. The governor stated this while commending the Nigerian Armed Forces for doing their best in keeping the country united over the years. Governor Tambuwal stated this […]
News

2023: APC constitutes Contact/Strategy C’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee to be chaired by the Governor  of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.   The Committee was set up amidst the allegation that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica