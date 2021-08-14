Ikorodu agog as Bolowotan Cup final takes centre stage

Ikorodu is ahead of the 13th edition of the foremost grassroots football event in Lagos, Bolowotan Gold Cup, which will take center stage today, August 15, at the Police Barracks Sports Field Igbogbo.

After 62 rounds of games with exciting and thrilling performances from the participating teams, N-Tab and F.A Victory will trade tackles in the final of the annual Bolowotan Cup, while Adebax FC will face Greater Height in the third place match the same day.

As part of the effort to make this year’s grand finale a memorable and exciting one, the organisers of the grassroots event have concluded plans for a novelty match between Ekofootball U-15 FCAAN winner, Team Ikorodu DFA and Prince Eletu Queens. In addition, all the matches will be live streamed on Facebook.

Followers of the Bolowotan Gold Cup will have the opportunity to watch the games live @BolowotanFC official Facebook fan page starting from 1pm on Sunday.

The Bolowotan Gold Cup is powered by the Director General of Sports, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar.

