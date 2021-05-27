Ikorodu Chair: Olabanji-Oba, Olosugbo resolve to join forces

Ahead of the primaries for the chairmanship race in Ikorodu Local Government which holds on Saturday, the two leading aspirants for the chairmanship position of the local government, Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba and Hon. Azeez Abiodun Jimoh Olosugbo, have resolved to work together as a team.

With this development, Olabanji-Oba, who is the current Vice-Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, will be the Chairmanship aspirant while Hon. Olosugbo, former Council leader of the local government, will be the Vice-Chairman.

The two aspirants announced this at a joint press briefing held at EROZ Place, Ikorodu on Wednesday. They said that their decision to form a joint ticket is in the interest of Ikorodu, stressing that their aspiration is beyond personal interests.

According to Olabanji-Oba, the synergy “was born out of our already planned individual agendas which exhibits similar traits. We saw the strength we can amount to if we work together and that is why we have decided to join forces for the interest of a greater Ikorodu Local Government.

“It is time for us in Ikorodu to look beyond our political will and see similar reasons to advance this great region of ours.”

Also speaking at the press briefing, Olosugbo stressed they decided to put personal interest aside and work together to reposition the community for development.

Like this: Like Loading...