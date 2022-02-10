Ikorodu City FC seal partnership deal ahead new season

Nigeria National League side, Ikorodu City Football Club, and Lotus Bank yesterday, in Lagos consummated a long-term partnership agreement. The bank has become the community club sponsor and will feature on Ikorodu City FC home and away jerseys, training, and match pitch panels.

They will also feature in all Ikorodu City FC community programs and media activation. Lotus Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Tunde Lawal, who represented the Banks’ MD/CEO, Kafilat Araoye, said: “This partnership is a long-term agreement and we thank you for what you have done so far. In terms of how you have showcased the Bank, we are proud to see these pictures that Lotus Bank’s logo is on your jerseys.” Ikorodu City FC Executive Director, Kayode Badmus, said they were delighted to be associated with a top brand like Lotus Bank.

Ikorodu City is the rebirth of the foremost community-based Football club from Ikorodu Community, popularly known as Bolowotan Football Club, which was incorporated in 2007 in furtherance of sports, through the training and development of indigent youths to make them responsible citizens. At the events were; Ikorodu City FC Board of Directors, Tobi Adepoju, Olawale Quadri and Sulaiman Adebayo as well as the Club’s Media Manager, Samuel Bamisebi.

