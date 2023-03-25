Ikorodu City, Sporting target another victor

After recording opening day wins, two of Lagos-based Nigeria National League teams, Ikorodu City and Sporting Lagos are both looking forward to another win as the battle to get a club representing the state in the elite division continues. After the relegation of MFM FC and total disbandment of the Olukoya Boys, the state is devoid of any club in the elite league. Ikorodu City defeated their opponent, FC Ebiede 3-1 while Sporting Lagos was 2-1 winner against another Lagos team, Smart City. Ikorodu City which recently announced a new sponsorship deal with Bet- King, and already in the final of the Lagos State FA Cup, are already looking up to win in the game. Speaking with our correspondent, one of the Directors of the team, Sulaiman Adebayo, said even as a privately owned club, they want to serve as an example to all the other clubs in the country. “The most difficult league in the country is the NNL and playing there last season has toughened us and we are already aware of what to expect,” he said. “We already played so many friendly games before the start of the season and now with experience of last season, I think we are good to go. “Last season, we recorded most chances, but our problem was converting those opportunities which we have tried to correct this time around. “It is going to be a tough game against Abeokuta Stormers, but our boys are ready to get something out of the game.” Ikorodu City will be playing away to Abeokuta Stormers while Sporting Lagos will be home against Crown FC of Ogbomoso, who lost their first game 1-0 at home to Gateway United.

Like this: Like Loading...