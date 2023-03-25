Ikorodu City, Sporting target another victor

After recording opening day wins, two of Lagos-based Nigeria National League teams, Ikorodu City and Sporting Lagos are both looking forward to another win as the battle to get a club representing the state in the elite division continues. After the relegation of MFM FC and total disbandment of the Olukoya Boys, the state is devoid of any club in the elite league. Ikorodu City defeated their opponent, FC Ebiede 3-1 while Sporting Lagos was 2-1 winner against another Lagos team, Smart City. Ikorodu City which recently announced a new sponsorship deal with Bet- King, and already in the final of the Lagos State FA Cup, are already looking up to win in the game. Speaking with our correspondent, one of the Directors of the team, Sulaiman Adebayo, said even as a privately owned club, they want to serve as an example to all the other clubs in the country. “The most difficult league in the country is the NNL and playing there last season has toughened us and we are already aware of what to expect,” he said. “We already played so many friendly games before the start of the season and now with experience of last season, I think we are good to go. “Last season, we recorded most chances, but our problem was converting those opportunities which we have tried to correct this time around. “It is going to be a tough game against Abeokuta Stormers, but our boys are ready to get something out of the game.” Ikorodu City will be playing away to Abeokuta Stormers while Sporting Lagos will be home against Crown FC of Ogbomoso, who lost their first game 1-0 at home to Gateway United.
Our target is to produce future Super Eagles from U-17 team – Coach Olanrewaju
Newly appointed assistant coach of the national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, Yemi Olanrewaju, has told CHARLES OGUNDIYA that he continues to invest in himself through reading and constant training within and outside the country so as of becoming the best in his field. Excerpts… What was your reaction when you heard about your appointment […]
Nations League: Defeat makes Italy stronger, Donnarumma jeers wrong – Mancini
Roberto Mancini believes Italy’s first defeat in more than three years against Spain will make them stronger, but the manager was unhappy with the Milan crowd for jeering goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The European champions lost their UEFA Nations League semifinal 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday, ending a world record 37-match unbeaten […]
Barcelona charged with corruption over referee payments
Spanish prosecutors on Friday charged Barcelona with corruption over payments the club made to a former refereeing chief’s company. Two of the club’s former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell and the ex-refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira are facing the same charge. The affair concerns alleged payments Barcelona made to Negreira, the […]
