Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club installs Musfiu 16th president

Nigeria’s current economic situation, occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, is a great opportunity for wealthy Nigerians to touch the lives of the less-privileged. The newly installed President of Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club, Lion Isola Oladimeji Musfiu, NLCF, said this in Ikorodu during his installation ceremony as the 16th president of the club and fund-raising luncheon in support of the club’s project. The occasion also marked the 15th anniversary of the club.

Musfiu said the current challenge was how to cushion the effect of the current economic crunch on the poor in the country. He appealed to wealthy Nigerians to support the less-privileged in whatever capacity they can for them to weather the current economic crunch.

The president promised that the club would strive to touch more lives through various projects in the next two years. He listed such projects as construction of boreholes, free eye screening, free cataract surgery, provision of school sandals for pupils, rehabilitation of LGA Primary School, Ipakodo, youth empowerment programme, among others.

The occasion witnessed the induction of new members. In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Muyiwa Ariyo, Deputy Managing Director, Mainstreet Capital Market, emphasised the need for members to focus on the objectives of the club, and not be distracted. Ariyo, who is also a Rotarian, called on Nigerians to join hands with Lions Clubs in making life better for the less-privileged and by donating generously to the course. He congratulated the new President, Musfiu, and wished him a successful tenure. The Guest Speaker, Lion T. O. S. Adewunmi, said the growth of the club was paramount to every member. According to him, an understanding of the essence of the club will create a clear path for extensive growth.

