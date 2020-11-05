Metro & Crime

Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club sponsors cataract surgeries

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Three senior citizens have benefitted from medical outreach by the Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club. The beneficiaries, Alhaja Kadijat Jìnádù, Mr. Ganiu Bashorun and Mr. Olalekan Orekoya, had their eyes operated on by a team of medical doctors, led by Lion (Dr.) Olayinka Ajayi during the Worldwide Week of Service in Sight. The President, Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club, Lion Isola Oladimeji, said the three beneficiaries were chosen based on the urgency of their situation. According to him, after screening, it was discovered that their situation can still be redeemed through urgent medical attention.

The Club also sponsored a series of tests which were carried out on them, including blood pressure check up, blood sugar, which is also a factor to the eye, hepatitis and HIV, which all came out negative. “Lions Club are the Knights of the blind. We are Lions, we serve humanity, and we serve our community.

Where there is a need, there is a Lion,” the president said. Ajayi described the surgery as a huge success. He said the three beneficiaries could now use their sight to not only see but improve on their economic well-being.

Ajayi added that it was urgent to carry out the surgery to avoid a situation where it becomes irreversible. He thanked the medical team for the great success and expressed gratitude to the Lions Club for its commitment to humanity. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to God and also appreciated Lions Club International for touching lives through selfless service to humanity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Council of Imams to Ganduje: Sign singer’s death sentence

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Kano State Council of Jummaat Mosques’ Imams have advised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to, as a matter of urgency, sign Yahya Aminu’s death warrant, which will be before him after an Upper Sharia Court passed the judgement on the singer. A Kano Upper Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death by hanging for blasphemy […]
Metro & Crime

Taraba gov calls for review of allocation formula

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has sought additional revenue allocation from the Federal Government to harness the state agricultural potentials. Ishaku urged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (RMAFRC) to always consider the state’s natural endowment while considering its monthly allocation. The governor made the demand at  sensitisation and advocacy tour […]
Metro & Crime

Police parade 87 suspected looters in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, yesterday disclosed that 87 suspects were arrested in connection with the looting of shops and offices on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Adebola Hamzat, who paraded the suspects, told journalists that some stolen items were also recovered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: