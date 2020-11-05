Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club sponsors cataract surgeries

Three senior citizens have benefitted from medical outreach by the Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club. The beneficiaries, Alhaja Kadijat Jìnádù, Mr. Ganiu Bashorun and Mr. Olalekan Orekoya, had their eyes operated on by a team of medical doctors, led by Lion (Dr.) Olayinka Ajayi during the Worldwide Week of Service in Sight. The President, Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club, Lion Isola Oladimeji, said the three beneficiaries were chosen based on the urgency of their situation. According to him, after screening, it was discovered that their situation can still be redeemed through urgent medical attention.

The Club also sponsored a series of tests which were carried out on them, including blood pressure check up, blood sugar, which is also a factor to the eye, hepatitis and HIV, which all came out negative. “Lions Club are the Knights of the blind. We are Lions, we serve humanity, and we serve our community.

Where there is a need, there is a Lion,” the president said. Ajayi described the surgery as a huge success. He said the three beneficiaries could now use their sight to not only see but improve on their economic well-being.

Ajayi added that it was urgent to carry out the surgery to avoid a situation where it becomes irreversible. He thanked the medical team for the great success and expressed gratitude to the Lions Club for its commitment to humanity. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to God and also appreciated Lions Club International for touching lives through selfless service to humanity.

