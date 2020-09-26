News

Ikorodu district backs Abiru

The candidacy of Mr Rotimi Abiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the October 31 senatorial by-election in Lagos East, received a boost yesterday when stakeholders in the Ikorodu Division of the district promised their support to him ahead of the poll. Several community, association and trade union leaders said yesterday at a Town Hall meeting organised by the APC that the choice of Abiru, who is from Ikorodu, has ended the town’s cry of marginalisation in the affair of the state. While commending the APC for looking in the direction of the district following the vacancy in Lagos East senatorial seat, the Ikorodu stakeholders said their support for Abiru before, during and after the election is total.

Speaking at the gathering, the Asipa of Ikorodu and former Commissioner for Agric in the state, Chief Kaoli Olusanya, said Abiru would become the rallying point for all interest groups in Ikorodu, saying “the unity of the party would aid the victory of the party at the polls”. While tasking members of the party to work hard to produce favorable vote for APC, Kaoli, who is also the Chairman of the party’s campaign council, said huge votes will make the district get more patronage from the party.

He said: “In the last general elections, we had a low score which was not encouraging. It was only during 2019 governorship election that we had 43,000. If all local councils in Ikorodu division can work assiduously in this coming bye-election, we will certainly achieve the 100,000 targets.

