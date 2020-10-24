News

Ikorodu monarch to residents: Stay calm, safe

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The traditional ruler of Igbogbo Kingdom in Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, has called on the residents of the state to be calm and stay safe in their respective homes during the current situation in the state.

 

The monarch made the appeal in a statement issued to thank families, friends, well – wishers and associates for their birthday wishes and prayers for him on Tuesday.

 

While commiserating with victims of the unfortunate incidents at the #EndSARS protests across the state, Oba Kasali appealed to residents to stay indoors in compliance with the curfew declared by the State government.

 

He said: “This is a dark day in our state and country. The military personnel could have handled the peaceful protesters better and more professional in Lagos. We have also heard of casualties in other parts of the state.”

 

 

 

He added that burning of public and private properties is equally condemnable and retrogressive.

