Ikorodu: police invade cultists’ hideout, arrest 3, recover guns

Three suspected cultists have been arrested by detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command in Ikorodu area of the state. The suspects identified as Oluwaseun Michael (31) alias Coded, Adedotun Jelili (25) and Solomon Moses (22), they were arrested in their den. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said that they were acting on an intelligence report provided by civic-minded people to the command. He said the operatives of the Commissioner of Police Special Squad of the Command stormed some the cultists’ den in Isawo, Ikorodu on April 16, and in the process arrested three of

