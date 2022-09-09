Politics

Ikorodu Reps Ticket: Court declares Shittu as PDP candidate

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos Friday held that the plaintiff, Abdul Kareem Shittu, is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ikorodu in Federal House of Representatives.

The court held that Shittu won the party’s Lagos State House of Representatives primary conducted on May 24, 2022 by a simple majority.

The judge ordered the PDP to submit Shitu’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the validly nominated candidate for the Ikorodu Federal Constituency.

Justice Osiagor made the order while delivering judgment in Shittu’s suit challenging the PDP’s purported submission of the name of the third defendant in the suit, Awesu AbdulAzeez to INEC as its candidate for the constituency.

The PDP and INEC are first and second defendants.

Delivering judgment on the third defendant’s preliminary objection on the ground that the matter is statute-barred, Justice Osiagor held that the plaintiff did not run afoul of Section 285 of the Electoral Act which prescribed a 14-day window for pre-election matters.

 

Our Reporters

